One of Jesus’ five great discourses was the “Sermon on the Mount” (Matthew 5:3 – 7:27). In the beginning of the sermon, Jesus gives great advice on how we are to confront real-life situations.
Nowadays, people are struggling financially, stressed out, mourning the loss of loved ones, and yes, some are even persecuted for the sake of Jesus’ name by standing up for what He taught.
While it may seem that our time on earth gives us more to handle than any other time, it is certainly what Jesus anticipated by writing the sermon: time on earth is short, heaven is forever.
Jesus’ words should give us comfort and help us to realize these blessings in our lives. After all, He concludes by saying: “rejoice and be glad, for your reward will be great in heaven.” (Matthew 5:12).
Let’s face it, we probably aren’t thinking about rejoicing when we are: poor in spirit, mourning the loss of a loved one, being meek or unassuming, hungering and thirsting for righteousness, showing mercy, being peacemakers or being persecuted for the sake of righteousness and insulted and uttered evil against. These are not easy at all.
We live in a society that says when any one of those things happens, we have to get even, be right, be first and in some cases be compensated.
But Jesus says in the midst of the sermon: “seek first the kingdom of God and His righteousness” (Matthew 6:33).
Righteousness, the right relationship to God and one another, is the cross. Jesus says to take it up daily, after denying ourselves, and then follow Him. He shows us the reward by being raised from the dead after dying on the cross.
The next time that you: are poor in spirit, mourn, show mercy or peace, are meek or unassuming, or stand up for the sake of Jesus’ name, know that you are blessed. Jesus is the one who will comfort you, give you peace, make you pure of heart, and He is the one who will give you your reward, which will be great in heaven!