The following individuals were arrested by the Goliad County Sheriff’s Office or DPS during the week of March 21 through March 28, and have been charged or arraigned.
• Jasmine Larae Binion, 32, of Goliad; driving while license invalid.
• Jeremiah Frederick Lozano, 27, of Laredo; possession of a controlled substance Penalty Group 3 (< 28 grams), possession of marijuana (< 2 ounces).
• Jose Juan Fuentes, 21, of El Cenizo; possession of marijuana (< 2 ounces), driving with no driver’s license, operating a motor vehicle with no financial responsibility.
• Kevin Lynn Grider, 35, of Goliad; evading arrest/detention with a vehicle.
• Rudolfo Alvarez Jr., 28, of Victoria; theft of property (≥ $750, < $2,500), driving with no driver’s license.
• Jeremy Frick, 40, of Goliad; possession of marijuana (< 2 ounces), possession of a controlled substance Penalty Group 1 (1 gram) in a drug free zone.
• Jose Alberto Navarjo Robles, 33, of Houston; driving while intoxicated, possession of a controlled substance Penalty Group 1 (< 1 gram), aggravated robbery.