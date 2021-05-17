The following individuals were arrested by the Goliad County Sheriff’s Office or DPS during the weeks of April 12 through April 30, and have been charged or arraigned.
• Loyd Bryan Thwing, 37, of Goliad; making firearm accessible to a child.
• Deontae Devon Straughn, 24, of Rosenburg; obstruction or retaliation.
• Cara Joiner Barton, 55, of Three Rivers; possession of marijuana (< 2 oz).
• Anthony Irwin Franklin Jr., 24, of Goliad; unlawfuly carrying weapon, possession of marijuana (< 2 oz).
• Elias Martinez Jr., 49, of Goliad; no seat belt/passenger.
• Isaac Daniel Villarreal, 22, of San Antonio; manufacturing/delivery of a controlled substance Penalty Group 3/4 (< 28 grams), manufacturing/delivery of a controlled substance Penalty Group 1-A (≥ 80 AU), manufacturing/delivery of a controlled substance Penalty Group 2 or 2A (≥ 400 grams), manufacturing/delivery of a controlled substance Penalty Group 2 or 2-A (≥ 4 grams, < 400 grams).
• Keri Nicole Liserio, 33, of Beeville; violate promise to appear, open container in motor vehicle, no Texas drivers’s license.
• Jessica Ann Navarro, 27, of Yorktown; manufacturing/delivery of a controlled substance Penalty Group 1 (≥ 1 gram, < 4 grams, possession of a controlled substance Penalty Group 1 (< 1 gram), possession of a controlled substance Penalty Group 1 (≥ 1 gram, 4 grams).
• dWilliam Cassidy Meyers, 31, of Goliad; burglary of a building, possession of marijuana (< 2 oz), manufacturing/delivery of a controlled substance Penalty Group 1 (< 1 gram)
• Ashley Marie Galvan, 27, of Houston; driving while license invalid.
• Jusus Guzman, 42, of Port O’Connor; duty on striking fixture/hwy landscape (≥ $200), driving while license invalid).
• Ricardo Valentin Lucio II, 36, of Golia; driving while intoxicated, violation of bond/protective order, criminal trespass, bail jumping and failure to appear.
• Brisa Ruby Santana, 21, of Irving; smuggling of persons, driving while license invalid, trafficking of persons, fraudulent use/possession of indentifying information, conspiracy to commit alien smuggling.
• Jorge Antonio Ruiz, 51, of Spring; public intoxiation.
• Joshua Kimble, 35, of El Campo; driving with no driver’s license.