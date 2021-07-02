Everyone views their area a little differently. Each unique viewpoint adds to a complete picture, especially in the vibrant snapshot of Goliad.
Snapping shots how she sees it is the motivation for Robin Alaniz, who took her hobby of photography to new heights this past year.
Alaniz fills various roles in the community, including serving on Goliad’s city council, but her “passion” has filled another vital role for local residents. Her photography Facebook page, “Goliad: As I See It,” has attracted thousands of followers since its beginning in 2019.
Living “a lot of places” in her experiences, Alaniz trekked to Goliad in 2008, calling the land home ever since. The longest she’s ever stayed in one place, she immediately knew Goliad was gold for photography opportunities.
“I love the people, I love the personalities ... it’s interesting, the people are out in the community, they’re busy, they’re doing stuff. There (are) a lot of organizations here.”
Having picked up the hobby as a member of the DeWitt Shutterbugs club, Alaniz began the Facebook page after an invitation from the Goliad Rotary Club.
“I did a golf tournament for the Rotary Club, I had never shot a golf tournament before, so I thought that (sounded) like fun,” she said. “This is basically fun stuff for me that I’m doing. So, I had some good shots ... by the end of that first day, there were (around) 150 people that had already chimed in on the album.”
Her variety of photo albums include local events and fundraisers, as well as shots in the bountiful Goliad nature. Stating it’s “something that makes (her) feel good,” the volume of shots are a credit to her photography passion.
Events that she noted as particular highlights were historical gatherings at Presidio La Bahia and the Weesatche for Warriors fundraiser.
“There would be so many things going on at once, some days I’d be two, three places, and I’m not getting paid for it ... but, I’m able to share my photos,” she said. “I share them with the paper, with the (Goliad County Chamber of Commerce), with the city, as long as they’re using them to promote our area. I just like it here.”
Upgrading to a more professional setting as part of her page, Alaniz has learned the tricks of the photo trade, utilizing her background as a painter to tell stories within images.
“That’s how I take photography, as a painting, as my brush. (That) doesn’t always go for pure photographers, but ... I (come) from an artist background, and I try to get a composition as balanced as I can. I’m getting better at it. What I don’t get in my camera, I can adjust in Photoshop.”
Alaniz noted she doesn’t have to use Photoshop or other software programs as often, a sign of her rapid improvement. As part of her new path, she has been hired as a wedding photographer, and has won an honor from the San Antonio River Authority for watershed clicks.
What makes her most proud, however, is attracting those that are intrigued from Goliad both within and afar. From her Facebook metrics, she can tell she’s had visitors from several countries, such as Japan and Australia.
“I think it’s kind of cool,” she said. “I think it’s neat that people are noticing Goliad that have never been here, but maybe someone they know that’s been here ... it’s a little something that brings them home.”
For those wanting to follow Alaniz’s path, the recipe is as simple as the will and the way.
“Get a camera,” she said. “It doesn’t have to be anything special, (even the cell phone) is awesome, but the best camera is the camera that you have with you. If you don’t have the camera with you, you can’t take the picture. I’ve seen some awesome shots with cell phone cameras ... it’s kind of awesome.”
For more of Alaniz’s photos, visit “Goliad: As I See It” on Facebook.
