Goliad boys doubles team reaches regional semis

Goliad’s doubles team of Devonte Perry and Hunter Williams took fourth place at the Region IV-3A Tennis Tournament on April 11 and 12 at the H-E-B Tennis Center in Kerrville.
Perry and Williams defeated Falfurrias’ Alex Barrera and Trinidad Johnson 6-2, 6-3 in the first round and outlasted Lyford’s Diego Salazar and Elijah Whitlock 6-4, 4-6, 7-6 (3) in the second round.
Ingram Moore’s Ashton Palacio and Patrick Lambert defeated Perry and Williams 6-0, 6-1 in the semifinals.
In the third-place match, Perry and Williams lost 7-5, 6-7 (4), 6-4 to Mathis’ Jacob Barrera and Christopher Medrano.
Goliad’s Gabriella Sertuche reached the second round in girls singles.
Sertuche defeated Columbus’ Madyson Carter 6-3, 6-1 before falling in the second round 6-0, 6-0 to Stockdale’s Aidyn Arguijo.
Goliad’s Kate Billo and Riley Bohl lost in the first round 7-5, 6-2 to Jourdanton’s Sophia Castillo and Brianna Elizondo.
