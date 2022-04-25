Russell “Rusty” Friedrichs has been removed as Goliad County auditor.
In a phone call to the county auditor’s office, an administrative assistant for the office said he “is no longer associated with the county.”
The county auditor is vetted and appointed by district judges.
Jack Marr, judge of the 24th District Court, appointed Friedrichs as county auditor in January 2019 along with Steve Williams, judge of the 135th District Court, and Bobby Bell, judge of the 267th District Court.
Leigh Lockwood, assistant auditor, has assumed Friedrichs’ duties.
Numerous phone messages left at all three judges’ offices by the Advance-Guard were not returned.
Efforts by the Advance-Guard to contact Friedrichs were unsuccessful.
