Goliad County commissioners unanimously approved a countywide order to extend the current burn ban for an additional 90 days at their April 11 meeting.
“I don’t have a problem with it,” said Precinct 2 Commissioner Alonzo Morales, who also serves as chief of the Goliad Volunteer Fire Department.
Precinct 4 Commissioner David Bruns said he has had constituents inquire about burning feed sacks during the ban.
“I’m not against the burn ban, but we do have to allow people to do their jobs,” Bruns said.
“I hate to tell anyone what they can’t do on their own property,” Precinct 1 Commissioner Kenneth Edwards said. “But I’ve told people that if they are responsible for a fire that they started in a 40-mph wind, they’re going to get more than a slap on the wrist.”
