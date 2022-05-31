Goliad County Library has scheduled summer programs for children

The Goliad County Library will present “Imagine Your Story” with its Summer 2022 Reading Program, activities programs and Monday Matinees beginning on June 6.
Registration for the library’s Reading Club for children ages 6 to 13 will begin on June 6.
The library has six activities programs for ages 6 to 10 scheduled in June and Monday Matinees for ages 6 to 13 through July 18.
“We are beyond excited to be able to host our Summer Reading Program/Monday Matinees this year,” said Claudine Janota, library director. “We were unable to offer programs in 2020 due to Covid and then water damage from the freeze in 2021, so we have not been able to utilize our new children’s area until this year. We have much more space for our programs and the movies will be projected on a large wall. Of course, all programs are free.”
The activities programs will be held from 2 to 3 p.m. on Thursdays during June.
Texas Snakes & More will kick off the activities programs on June 9. Crafts & Cupcakes will follow on June 16.
The San Antonio River Authority will make a presentation on June 23 and the activities programs will conclude on June 30 with the John O’Bryant Magic Show.
Each Monday Matinee will begin at 2 p.m.
Following is the Monday Matinee schedule:
• June 6 – “Encanto”
• June 13 – “Monsters vs. Aliens”
• June 27 – “Sandlot”
• July 11 – “Kung Fu Panda”
• July 18 – “Madagascar 3: Europe’s Most wanted”
Free popcorn and juice will be provided at each Monday Matinee. Each movie lasts approximately 90 minutes.
“We want the children to enjoy their summer and include the Goliad County Library in their summer activities,” Janota said. “Summer reading is critical to a child’s ability to not only retain information learned the previous year, but also to grow in knowledge and critical thinking skills when they head back to school in August.”
The Goliad County Library is located at 320 S. Commercial Street in Goliad.
For more information, call 361-645-2291.
•cslavik@mysoutex.com•