The city of Goliad has hired consultants to assess the city’s economic status and create a two-year action plan to bring businesses into the city.
During the April 13 meeting of city council, Kristin Billo, president of the Goliad Economic Development Corporation’s board of directors, said Lorie Vincent of Acceleration by Design LLC, began work in March.
“She did an assessment of our community along with benchmarking static information and data,” Billo said. “She will go in and extract data that doesn’t have anything to do with what we think or what we feel. It’s just what the numbers are.”
Billo said the EDC held a three-hour visioning session on April 12 with members of the community.
“A summary of that session identified support for educational facilities, sustainability of the EDC, the importance of staff and a fully funded budget, current economic opportunities, and marketing outreach ideas for Goliad.”
According to Billo, the EDC will review the two-year action plan in May.
“We’re going to have community assessment benchmarks and sample budgets and director descriptions,” Billo said. “Then in June, we’re going to present that final version of the plan and review the various initiatives with the city, county, school board and other interested stakeholders.”
Billo said tourism has continued to be Goliad County’s main industry.
“The bad news is that, economically, Goliad is almost invisible for somebody looking to do something other than tourism or very small businesses,” Billo said.
The Goliad EDC has also joined the Victoria EDC and regional consulting firm Newmark Knight Frank in Chicago.
“They’re going to do long-range planning and assessment,” Billo said. “That will eventually include six panels of up to eight people. Each panel will address a separate issue of economic development.”
Billo said a goal of the Goliad EDC is to hire a full-time director.
“We are a volunteer board and many of our members work full-time jobs,” Billo said. “The (consultants) want us to join boards and attend meetings in the region, but they happen at 9 a.m. A full-time director would be able to go to those meetings.”
Billo stressed the importance of other governmental entities getting on board in the two-year and long-range plans.
“I’m really excited that we are getting some help, but the reality is that we’re going to need the county’s help,” Billo said. “The communities that are doing well are planning. They’re having structured growth and structured development. That’s what we want to be a part of.”
The city aldermen unanimously approved the hiring of Vincent.
•cslavik@mysoutex.com•