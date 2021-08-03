The latter part of the year is looking better than the first for Adrian Fulton and his business, Goliad Funeral Home.
After a bout with COVID-19 in early February, Fulton spent more than three months recovering from its after effects before he felt strong enough to work again.
One main problem was his equilibrium. “I couldn’t tell if I was sitting or standing,” Fulton said. But, gradually he began to see some improvement and was able to return to work.
Fulton is the owner, mortician and funeral director of Goliad Funeral Home and the business was affected by his lengthy absence. During that time, business declined. Fulton relied on his full time employee and part-time staff to keep the business going.
Things are now headed in a positive direction. Fulton has noticed an increase in business in the last month.
“We are open and here to serve,” Fulton stated. He stressed that his services are available 24 hours a day. Whether a call comes in at 2 p.m. or 2 a.m., GFH is available.
Goliad Funeral Home has a chapel and a state room and offers full service funerals with memorial folders, prayer cards and register books included. Direct cremations and immediate burials are also provided.
Fulton said the cost of services at GFH is comparable to those of other funeral homes in the area.
In August, Fulton will mark six years of operating Goliad Funeral Home; but, he has an extensive background in the funeral business.
At the age of 15, he worked as a porter, of sorts, for Charlie Marshall Funeral Home in Aransas Pass. His duties were washing cars, vacuuming and other odd jobs.
In 1976, Marshall saw an article in the newspaper advertising an advanced first aid class that was being held by the American Red Cross and Del Mar College. This caught his attention because, at the time, many funeral homes also provided ambulance services and had no staff trained in first aid.
Marshall asked Fulton if he would be willing to take the class. With Fulton not being old enough to drive, Marshall said he would provide transportation for Fulton to get to the classes.
As a result, Fulton became the first person with advanced first aid certification to ride in an ambulance in the area. After that he took an advanced water safety class.
While in Houston, going to school to become a funeral director, Fulton worked for Escort Embalming Service. After graduation, he took a part-time job with Taylor Brothers Funeral Home in Bay City working as both a funeral director and an emergency medical technician. Taylor Brothers ran the only ambulance service in Matagorda County at the time.
Once he was licensed, Fulton knew that he wanted to work for himself rather than for someone else. After receiving telephone calls from numerous funeral homes requesting him to transport bodies for them, Fulton realized the need for this type of service.
He opened Fulton Transportation in Bay City with a suburban as his first transport vehicle. Within two years, he had three vehicles and had to hire part-time help.
In 1998, Fulton opened a business in Victoria, Victoria Mortuary & Cremation Services Inc. He later asked to be put on the rotation for Goliad County officials to contact for emergency calls. Consequently, Fulton got the opportunity to open Goliad Funeral Home.
•bmartin@mysoutex.com•