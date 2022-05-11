Goliad is expected to have a national retail store open its doors in the city by February 2023.
Tractor Supply Company will break ground for a 24,000-square foot prototype store in July at 1554 N. U.S. Highway 183 in Goliad.
Tractor Supply Company touts itself as the “largest rural lifestyle retailer in the United States.” As of March, there were 2,003 Tractor Supply Company stores in 49 states.
Goliad Mayor Brenda Moses said the company has been looking to open a store in the city for approximately five years.
“This will be the largest of all the TSCs,” Goliad Mayor Brenda Moses said. “It’s a prototype store. It’s like a test store.”
The store will include a pet wash area, greenhouse and 25,000 more square feet of an outdoor display area.
“This is a big, big deal,” Moses said. “It will employ 25 to 30 people. The sales tax revenue and property tax revenue will be big for the city and county.”
Moses said the Tractor Supply Company stores often attract other retailers.
“People will drive from out of town to come to this store, especially since it will have many perks that the others don’t,” Moses said. “It’s going to be very beneficial not just for Goliad, but also the surrounding communities.”
