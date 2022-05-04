Goliad girls golf team headed to state

Led by Abby Yanta’s career-best round of 81, the Goliad Tigerettes qualified for the state tournament by finishing third at the Region IV-3A Golf Tournament on April 21 at the Scott Schreiner Municipal Golf Course in Kerrville.
The Tigerettes shot a 430 in the first round and improved in the second round by 24 strokes with a 406 on the second day to finish with an 836.
Yanta, who shot an 89 in the first round, had a 170. Also leading the Tigerettes were Kailyn Wendel (112-105–217), Alyssa Rawlins (119-104–223), Riley Bohl (110-116–226) and Delaney Huber (135-135–270).
Goliad edged out Monte Vista Great Hearts Academy by four strokes for the final state tournament berth.
Lago Vista won the team title with a 684. Columbus was second with a 798.
The Tigerettes will compete in the Class 3A state tournament on May 9-10 at the Jimmy Clay Golf Course in Austin.
