Goliad girls golf team headed to state

Goliad golfers, from left, Abby Yanta, Kailyn Wendel, Riley Bohl, Alyssa Rawlins and Delaney Huber are heading to the state tournament.

Led by Abby Yanta’s career-best round of 81, the Goliad Tigerettes qualified for the state tournament by finishing third at the Region IV-3A Golf Tournament on April 21 at the Scott Schreiner Municipal Golf Course in Kerrville.

The Tigerettes shot a 430 in the first round and improved in the second round by 24 strokes with a 406 on the second day to finish with an 836.

Yanta, who shot an 89 in the first round, had a 170. Also leading the Tigerettes were Kailyn Wendel (112-105–217), Alyssa Rawlins (119-104–223), Riley Bohl (110-116–226) and Delaney Huber (135-135–270).

Goliad edged out Monte Vista Great Hearts Academy by four strokes for the final state tournament berth.

Lago Vista won the team title with a 684. Columbus was second with a 798.

The Tigerettes will compete in the Class 3A state tournament on May 9-10 at the Jimmy Clay Golf Course in Austin.

