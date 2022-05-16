Goliad grad places second at USATF Championship

Former Goliad track and field standout Ashtin Zamzow Mahler finished second in the heptathlon at the USATF Combined Events Championship on May 7 in Fayetteville, Arkansas.
Mahler finished with 6,184 points after winning the high jump and javelin throw.
Mahler cleared 5 feet, 10 1/2 inches in the high jump and had a mark of 164-3 in the javelin throw.
Mahler was third in the shot put, fifth in the 800-meter run, sixth in the 100 dash, sixth in the long jump and eighth in the 200 dash.
Anna Hall won the heptathlon with 6<458 points.
