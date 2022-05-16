Goliad grad places second at USATF Championship

Ashtin Zamzow Mahler, left, poses with Anna Hall, center, and Michelle Atherley after they completed competition in the USATF Combined Events Championships in Fayetteville, Ark., on May 7. (Contributed photo)

Former Goliad track and field standout Ashtin Zamzow Mahler finished second in the heptathlon at the USATF Combined Events Championship  on May 7 in Fayetteville, Arkansas.

Mahler finished with 6,184 points after winning the high jump and javelin throw.

Mahler cleared 5 feet, 10 1/2 inches in the high jump and had a mark of 164-3 in the javelin throw.

Mahler was third in the shot put, fifth in the 800-meter run, sixth in the 100 dash, sixth in the long jump and eighth in the 200 dash.

Anna Hall won the heptathlon with 6<458 points.



