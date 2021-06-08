San Patricio Electric Cooperative awarded 15 scholarships, worth $2,000 each, to local graduating seniors who will pursue a higher education in the fall.
The recipients for SPEC’s 2021 scholarship program are as follows: Gabriel Bejaran Jr., Sinton High School; Asyria Benavides, A.C. Jones High School; Devin Campos, A.C. Jones High School; Anyssa Flores, Sinton High School, Natalie Garcia, Skidmore-Tynan High School; Isabella Garza, George West High School; Kyndall Gonzales, Three Rivers High School; Lukas Moreno, A.C. Jones High School; Emily Mutchler, Sinton High School; Trinity O’Brien, Sinton High School; Carson Polasek, George West High School; Kelli Ressmann, Goliad High School; Lynnleigh Stroman, A.C. Jones High School; Sydney Summerville, Goliad High School; and Madison Vela, Odem High School.
These recipients were selected by an independent scholarship selection committee, who evaluated applications based on leadership abilities, community involvement, academic achievement and financial need.
“SPEC has a long-standing tradition of supporting the communities we serve. That’s particularly true for our local youth,” said Ron Hughes, general manager at SPEC. “We’re proud to continue investing in the future of our communities through our scholarship program and we wish these students well as they continue their education.”
The San Patricio Electric Education Trust was established by SPEC in 1999 to provide area students with the funds necessary to continue their education goals.
SPEC’s scholarship award is paid over four semesters, provided the student meets the standards established for the scholarship program. Each semester, the student must show that they have successfully completed a full-time course load of 12 hours or more, are enrolled as a full-time student for the upcoming semester and have maintained a GPA of 2.5 or greater.