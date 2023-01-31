Goliad ISD celebrating School Board Recognition Month

January is School Board Recognition Month and Goliad ISD is celebrating its trustees for their dedication and commitment to the district and its students.
The theme of this year’s School Board Recognition Month is “Forward, Together,” which highlights the collaboration among school leadership, teachers, and parents on behalf of students.
“Recognizing the efforts of our volunteer school board is so important because of all the hard work trustees put in to making our district a success – they go all in for our students and staff,” said Goliad ISD Superintendent Holly Lyon.
Board members were recognized during their Jan. 9 regular meeting.
Dan Troxell, executive director of the Texas Association of School Boards, applauded the efforts of trustees in providing leadership and good governance so that school districts can focus on educating the 5.4 million public schoolchildren in their care.
“Texas school boards are critical to the success of students and the future of Texas,” Troxell said. “Boards lead their districts in the right direction, providing oversight, setting goals, overseeing the budget, and selecting and evaluating the superintendent. These volunteers serve for the betterment of their local schools and communities.”
The Goliad ISD Board of Trustees recently participated in extensive training to become a Lone Star Governance state recognized district. Board members focused on operating procedures and efforts to support growth of each student.
Board members serving Goliad ISD are President Brandon Huber, Vice President Jason Howard, Secretary Destry Gruetzmacher, Shelia Edwards, Stacey Schendel, Emika Moya, and Daniel San Miguel.