Goliad ISD celebrating School Board Recognition Month

Pictured, seated from left, are Goliad ISD School Board Trustee Shelia Edwards, Goliad ISD School Board President Brandon Huber, Goliad ISD Superintendent Holly Lyon and Goliad ISD School Board Trustee Destry Gruetzmacher; and, standing, Goliad ISD School Board Vice President Jason Howard, Goliad ISD School Board Trustee Daniel San Miguel, Goliad ISD School Board Trustee Emika Moya and Goliad ISD School Board Trustee Stacey Schendel. (Photo coutesy of Goliad ISD)