Goliad ISD will host the following sports camps this summer:
• Boys and girls combined basketball camp, June 6 and 7, 8:30-10 a.m. (grades 1-5), 10 a.m.-noon (grades 6-9), Goliad Events Center.
Campers will be taught offensive and defensive fundamentals. Special attention will be paid to shooting technique, offensive moves, dribble moves and passing. Campers should wear basketball shoes, shorts and a T-shirt.
• Boys and girls combined tennis camp, June 13 and 14, 8-9 a.m. (grades 1-5, 9-10 a.m. (grades 6-9), GHS tennis courts.
Campers will learn the fundamentals of the game. Campers should bring a racket and water bottle. Proper attire is athletic shoes, shorts and a T-shirt.
• Baseball camp, June 20 and 21, 9-11 a.m. (grades 1-4), 11 a.m.-1 p.m. (grades 5-9), GHS baseball field.
Campers will enhance levels of hitting, fielding and base-running skills. Campers should bring a glove. Proper attire is shirt, shorts and cap.
• Softball camp, June 20 and 21, 9-11 a.m. (grades 1-4), 11 a.m.-1 p.m. (grades 5-9), GHS softball field.
Campers will enhance levels of hitting, fielding and base-running skills. Campers should bring a glove. Proper attire is shirt, shorts and cap.
• Football camp, July 25 and 26, 9-11 a.m. (grades 1-9), Tiger Stadium.
Campers will receive instruction in all aspects of the game. The coaching staff will also emphasize self-discipline, sportsmanship, teamwork and rules of the game. Proper attire is cleats, T-shirt, shorts and socks. Sunscreen is also recommended.
• Volleyball camp, July 25 and 26, 9-10 a.m. (grades 1-5), 10 a.m.-noon (grades 6-9), Goliad Events Center.
Campers will enhance their level of skills and be taught the fundamental aspects of the game. Proper attire is athletic shorts, T-shirt and knee pads.
The cost for each camp is $20 per camper or $30 per camper for two or more camps. Registration forms can be picked up at the Goliad ISD Athletic Office in the Goliad Events Center.
Campers with forms turned in by May 27 will receive a free T-shirt.
For more information, call 361-645-2833, ext. 1.
•cslavik@mysoutex.com•