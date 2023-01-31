Goliad ISD schools will delay start of classes until 10 a.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 1 due to the possibility of icy roads. Doors will open at 9:30 a.m.
Goliad ISD schools to delay start of Feb.1 classes
