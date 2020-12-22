Several specifically-designated dates on the Goliad Independent School District calendar have been switched to more normal instruction days, per an email sent to the GISD community on Dec. 14.
“It was necessary to adjust the instructional calendar in order to meet the required minutes for the school year,” the email stated.
The first change was made to the winter holiday schedule, as what was originally an early-release day on Dec. 18 was changed to a full day of instruction by GISD officials. A professional development day scheduled for Jan. 5 will now be a regular instruction day, cutting the student holiday one day short. Students will now return to GISD on that Tuesday.
Another date changed from a professional development day to a regular instructional day was Monday, Feb. 15, removing the lone student holiday from the month. The following month’s spring break holiday has removed March 22 from its’ schedule, returning that date to a regular school day. The spring break holiday will now run from March 15 to March 19.
With the schedule changes, GISD is still expecting its’ 2021 graduation date to be May 20, 2021, with the district on course for 75,655 instructional minutes across the 2020-21 calendar.
