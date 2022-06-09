Goliad ISD allows employees to carry firearms on its three campuses. But after the Uvalde tragedy in which 19 elementary school students and two teachers were killed by a lone gunman, the school district is looking to tighten security measures even more for the 2022-23 school year, according to interim Superintendent Holly Lyon.
On May 26, Goliad ISD was placed in a “hold in place” order under the recommendation of Goliad County Sheriff Roy Boyd. Lyon said the order, which restricts students from going outdoors, was issued due to pranks and threats received by surrounding school districts.
“We have had a lot of staff, family members and community members express a lot of concern,” Lyon said. “We already have been very vigilant with other safety issues.”
Security video shows the suspected gunman in Uvalde gaining entry to the school through a door that was apparently left unlocked. Lyon said two of the three Goliad ISD campuses have double-entries and their main entrances and visitors must be buzzed in to gain entry.
According to Lyon, security improvements were part of a bond that voters rejected in May.
“We have secured entrances and, as an amped-up measure, we have different staff members on patrol ensuring the doors are double-checked during this time.”
Goliad ISD has one school resource officer (SRO) that patrols the campuses during regular school hours.
In 2013, Texas enacted its Protection of Children Act Program that allows school districts to have armed employees on campus. Goliad ISD adopted the Guardian Plan, which allows schools to grant employees the opportunity to carry firearms through a contract.
Lyon said safety measures and policies will be reviewed during the summer.
“It’s so easy to get into a mindset that it couldn’t happen here,” Lyon said. “But this reminds you that it can happen anywhere.”
•cslavik@mysoutex.com•