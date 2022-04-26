Goliad Mayor Brenda Moses was scolded by a pair of aldermen during a special meeting on April 14.
The meeting was originally scheduled to be held in executive session, but Moses exercised the option to have the meeting be conducted in public session.
For over an hour, aldermen Mary Gleinser and Luis Rodriguez rebuked Moses with various complaints.
The first complaint was made by Gleinser concerning Moses’ refusal to endorse a check for $5,000 for Goliad Pet Adoption.
“That item was never adopted by council or passed by a vote,” Moses claimed.
Gleinser said the $5,000 check to Goliad Pet Adoption has been approved by council every year since 2017.
“The resolution does not have that dollar amount in it,” Moses said. “It just says that (Goliad Pet Adoption) has the right to go into the animal control facility, evaluate the animals, have them adopted out and try to find owners.”
Moses said she was not in favor of giving the entire $5,000 to one entity when others in the city could also benefit from the funds.
Gleinser and Rodriguez rebuked Moses for her behavior during an executive session on Feb. 23.
Gleinser said Moses demanded the executive session be made a public session and the mayor “acted out by talking loudly, getting up and stomping around the council chambers” and pointing fingers “in a disrespectful manner” at council members.
The executive session included discussion on moving expenses for a newly hired employee. Moses said she didn’t want to be a part of the meeting because council members were defaming the character of the employee.
“(The employee) asked for a public session,” Moses said to Gleinser. “You asked to go behind closed doors into a closed session. There were things said about her character and whether or not she was lying. I had had enough because you were violating her rights.”
Gleinser and Rodriguez claimed Moses “distributed her personal and unofficial recording of the city council meeting on March 30” to the Advance-Guard.
The Advance-Guard confirmed that Moses did not provide the recording to the newspaper.
Gleinser claimed Moses has been heard in open session remarking about Rodriguez’s hearing and vision impairments.
Gleinser claimed Moses said, “I don’t know why he’s here. He can’t see or hear. What’s he doing here.”
Moses vehemently denied making those remarks.
“I consider Luis a friend,” Moses said. “He has eaten dinner at my house. I have known him for 10 years. ... I would never say that.”
Moses referenced a special meeting on Oct. 24 to review applicants for the city secretary position. Rodriguez was asked for his input and said he couldn’t comment because his hearing aid battery had been out for 20 minutes.
Moses said Rodriguez admitted he didn’t read the candidate’s application and likely didn’t hear the entire interview of the applicant. She said alderwoman Robin Alaniz asked her if Rodriguez’s vote should count.
“I said, ‘No, it should not count,’ ” Moses said. “I never said I don’t know why he is here.”
Alaniz said she didn’t think the April 13 meeting was necessary.
“I think tonight could have been avoided by certain people sitting down and having a discussion with each other,” Alaniz said. “I don’t think we needed to be here tonight.”
No sanctions of Moses were recommended by Gleinser or Rodriguez.
Gleinser and Moses are both facing opposition for re-election on May 7.
