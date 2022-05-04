Mindy Sullivan received the Anne Kohler Outstanding Citizen Award at the Goliad County Chamber of Commerce & Visitor’s Center “Goliad Proud” Awards Banquet on April 22 at the Goliad Memorial Auditorium.
The award was presented to Sullivan by Susie Clapsaddle, secretary for the chamber.
Sullivan was also recognized during her event for her service on the chamber’s board of directors.
Reagan and Mary Margaret received the Anice Read Memorial Award for their continued support and contributions toward the vision of Goliad’s Main Street Program. The Sahadis were also recipients of the Economic Development Ally of the Year Award.
Other award recipients at the event were:
• Carmen Flores, Lifetime Achievement Award
• Clapsaddle, Director of the Year Award
• Kathy and Dale Peters,, Pet Rescue Angel Award
• Dawn Blackmon, Volunteer of the Year Award
• Raymond Starr, Goliad Historical Preservation Award
• Barbara Smith, Water Conservation Award
• Goliad Volunteer Fire Department, Honored Organization Award
• Bonnie Doerr, Senior Citizen of the Year Award
• Desiree Camacho, Employee of the Year Award
• Braxton Butler, Outstanding Youth in Agriculture Award
• Barnhart Q5 Ranch, Agriculture Award
