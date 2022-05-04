Goliad retired teachers board TRTA Express

“All Aboard the TRTA Express-The Road to 2023” was the celebrated theme of the recent 68th State Convention of the Texas Retired Teachers Association (TRTA), April 11-13, at the Hilton Anatole in Dallas, led by TRTA State President Leroy DeHaven.
Representing the Goliad County Retired School Personnel at the convention were District 3 treasurer and local treasurer Daryl Lau; District 3 first vice president and local president Jerry Dornak; and local members Barbara Pitts and Rose Ann Dornak.
Topics of information sessions designed to be shared with local unit members included preparation for the 2023 Texas State Legislative Session, estate planning, gardening, senior caregiving, and leadership training for all levels of TRTA.
The Texas Retired Teachers Foundation (TRTF) hosted a silent auction in support of its charitable programs, including “A Helping Hand,” the Disaster Relief Fund, and scholarship and grant programs for active teachers. This raised more than $12,000 for these programs.
TRTA advocates improved benefits for all public education retirees and promotes the well-being of its members, and strives to improve the future of all active teachers. For membership information, contact Jerry Dornak, daddy_d100@yahoo.com.
Submitted by Jerry Dornak