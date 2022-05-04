Goliad retired teachers board TRTA Express

Jimmy Schulze, Emergency Management Coordinator for Goliad County, presented a program for the Goliad Co. Retired School Personnel at their recent meeting. He informed the members of his job description and what to expect in the case of all kinds of emergencies. During the meeting, members were informed of the many changes that were discussed at the recent State Convention in Dallas. Daryl Lau also presented the results of the Game Night held last month in support of the Scholarship Fund. The group plans to award two more scholarships this year in the amount of $1,000 each to Goliad High School seniors who plan to become teachers. A list of possible programs for next year, and suggestions for community service activities was also presented. The upcoming school bond election was also discussed.