Goliad rifle squad competes with every shot

The Goliad 4-H Rifle Team competed in the Austin County Shoot in April with all shooters placing in the top 20 and qualifying for the upcoming District 11 Match.
The junior team came in 4th overall with the following placings: Lyla Myers (11th), Kace Blaschke (10th), Allie Tuttle (13th) and Brady Fagg (22nd).
The junior intermediate team finished in third place with all team members receiving medals. Team members and their ranking were Reese Mangum (4th), Addison Yendrey (11th), Keagan Kramer (12th) and Rose Moses (19th).
In the intermediate individuals division Jenna Wewe placed 13th and Abby Fagg placed 14th.