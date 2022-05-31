Goliad’s Hill added to collection of state medals

Goliad’s Kyla Hill had a simple answer when asked what she could do for an encore next year at the state track and field meet.
“I can get all golds, I guess,” Hill said after winning three gold medals and a bronze at the UIL State Track and Field Championships on May 12 at Mike A. Myers Stadium in Austin.
Hill began the day by winning the Class 3A triple jump with a leap of 39 feet 1.75 inches. She later anchored the Tigerettes’ 800-meter relay team to a winning time of 1 minute, 41.67 seconds and captured her third gold by defending her 300 hurdles title with a time of 43.73.
Hill ran the third leg on Goliad’s third-place 400 relay team to collect a bronze medal.
Last year as a freshman, Hill returned home with two golds and silvers.
“I am just so grateful that God blessed me with these genes from my parents,” Hill said. “And I’m glad I have the coaching staff that I do and the teammates that push me really hard.”
Hill, who now has eight state meet medals, drew high praise from her coach, Stacy Zamzow.
“She by far is the best freshman and sophomore I’ve ever coached, and if we keep going in the direction that she’s going, she’ll be at the top,” Zamzow said.
Hill teamed with Addison Zamzow, Samantha Royster and Hannah Perez to take the bronze medal in the 400 relay in 48.10.
In the 800 relay, the same foursome won in 1:41.67.
“I feel like for the entire 200 I basically had adrenaline carrying me,” Hill said. “I was just praying all day that God gave me the strength to do it, and he did.”
“She just doesn’t like to lose,” Zamzow said. “She’s an athlete. She doesn’t like to lose in practice. When she does lose, she comes back with a fire and grit that most athletes don’t.”
Hill’s victory in the 300 hurdles vaulted the Tigerettes into third place in the team standings with 52 points. Goliad finished there two points ahead of fourth-place Cameron Yoe.
“Everybody was healthy this year,” Zamzow said. “Last year, we came up here and scored 46 points and I had one healthy girl, one mile relay but I had three of them that were not healthy. This year, everybody’s healthy and you can’t do this without hard work from your training staff to the coaches. It’s a team effort, for sure. “
