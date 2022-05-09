Goliad’s Hill gets three silver medals

Goliad’s Kyla Hill captured three silver medals and the Tigerettes advanced two relay teams to the state meet at the Region IV-3A Track and Field Meet on April 30 at Seguin High School.
The Tigerettes finished second in the team standings.
Hill was second in the long jump with a mark of 17 feet, 11 1/2 inches and runner-up in the triple jump with a leap of 38-1.
Hill later took second place in the 300-meter hurdles with a time of 43.96 seconds.
Addison Zamzow, Samantha Royster, Mylee Howard and Hannah Perez combined for a second-place time of 49.76 in the 4x100 relay. Zamzow, Royster, Perez and Hill finished third in the 4x200 relay with a time of 1:42.64, which was good enough to advance the team to the state meet as a wild-card qualifier.
Goliad’s Tarynn Ackley took fourth in the pole vault by clearing 10-6.
Goliad’s lone gold of the meet came in the boys division as Reese Ruhnke won the 300 hurdles in 38.64.
