Goliad senior pitcher Jayden Moore and junior catcher Mady Kramer were named to the All-District 29-3A softball team released recently.
Goliad senior outfielders Halle Sumpter and Tiffany Danish, and freshman third baseman Jesielah McGilbra were selected to the second team.
Mathis senior pitcher Anyssia Mendoza was named the district’s Most Valuable Player.
Odem senior shortstop Arabella Garza was chosen Offensive Player of the Year and Aransas Pass junior pitcher Jocelyne Galvan was selected Defensive Player of the Year.
Mathis freshman catcher Angelina Hernandez was named Newcomer of the Year. Mathis’ Robert Bell was selected Coach of the Year.
Other first-team selections were Mathis’ Kaylee Aguilar, Joannah Espinoza, Alina Sanchez, Aliyah Montemayor and Alyssa Herrera; Orange Grove’s Sierra Gonzalez, Raquel Strachan, Emily Aguilar and Rory Salinas; Odem’s Mia Gonzales, Bella Salinas, Nicole Ortiz and Zoey Garcia; Aransas Pass’ Chloe Evans and Isabella Valdez; Taft’s Bianca Gonzales; George West’s Liberty Barcak and Raquel Martinez; and Skidmore-Tynan’s Samantha Gutierrez.
Other second-team selections were Mathis’ Zailey Estrada, Victoria Alvarado and Angeline Rodriguez; Orange Grove’s Paige Pierce, Paige Short, Kaylee Schroeder, Eliayah Mitchell and Kat Montalvo; Odem’s Aria Bray and Dezirae Moreno; Aransas Pass’ Allie Tabler and Abrianna Sansom; Taft’s Janelle Lopez and Juliana Alaniz; George West’s Alexis Jaramillo; and Skidmore-Tynan’s Claudia Fuentes.
Goliad players earning honorable mention were junior Dayla Perry, sophomore Addysen Brock and freshmen Kieyah Garcia, Ryleigh Glass and Morgan Young.
