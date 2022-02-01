Goliad’s Valdez third at Iron Tiger Meet

Goliad’s Adrian Valdez finished third in the 148-pound weight class at the Goliad Iron Tiger Powerlifting Meet held Jan. 9 at Goliad’s Event Center.
Valdez lifted 420 pounds in the squat, 255 in the bench press, and 420 in the dead lift for a total of 1,095. Seguin’s Adrian Flores won the weight class with 1,180.
Goliad’s Justin Edison had a total of 830 pounds to place fourth in the 132-pound weight class. Edison had lifts of 320 in the squat, 185 in the bench press, and 325 in the dead lift. Victoria East’s Ceyth Grevey won the weight class with 1,035 pounds.
Goliad’s Trevor Bennett was fourth in the 181-pound weight class with 1,070 pounds. Bennett had lifts of 420 in the squat, 230 in the bench press, and 420 in the dead lift.
In the 165-pound weight class, Goliad’s Kia McDowell was sixth with lifts of 360 in the squat, 195 in the bench press, and 350 in the dead lift for a 940 total. Goliad’s Alexis Barrera was 10th in the 165-pound weight class with a 940 total.
Goliad’s Rian Herrera took seventh place in the 198-pound weight class with 1,090 pounds. Herrera lifted 450 in the squat, 230 in the bench press, and 410 in the dead lift.
Goliad’s Jose Martinez was 13th in the 148-pound weight class with 715 pounds.
Victoria East won the team title with 47 points. Goliad finished 10th with seven points.