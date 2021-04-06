To say the 29 AAA district track meet was a success would be an understatement, as the Tigers and Tigerettes of Goliad burned up the track against district competition, sweeping the event on the home track. Both teams now earned trips to the area meet, which will also be held in Goliad on April 15.
Running against Mathis, George West, Odem, Orange Grove, Taft, Aransas Pass and Skidmore-Tynan, the Tigers track unit was victorious with 138 points (Mathis took second with 112), while the Tigerettes earned the win with 207 points (Skidmore-Tynan finished second with 136).
Individual winners for the Tigers, all receiving 10 points for the team per event victory, were Reese Ruhnke (40.60 seconds in the 300-meter hurdles), Cutler Zamzow (22.16 in the 200-meter dash, 51.22 in the 400-meter dash), and Cooper Dillard (20 feet, 7 inches in the long jump, 42-8 1/4 in the triple jump).
Teamwork was on full display for the Tigers, earning points in each of the three relays participated in (4x100, 4x200, 4x400). In the 4x100 relay, the quartet of Ruhnke, Dillard, Jaylon Collum and Jesse Martinez took the top position with a 44.31 time. The squad of Dillard, Collum, Martinez and Aden J. Barrientez finished third in the 4x200, while the foursome of Jack Smith, Leighton Wunsch, Joseph Council and Gene Ratliff II finished fourth in the 4x400.
Individual winners for the Tigerettes, all earning 10 points for an event victory, were Kyla Hill (15.15 in the 100-meter hurdles, 45.24 in the 300-meter hurdles, 37-4 in the triple jump), Hannah Perez (13.46 in the 100-meter dash), Lauren Bond (1 minute, 0.29 seconds in the 400-meter dash), Karleigh Hill (17-3 1/2 in the long jump) and Emilee Whitehead (94-0 in the discus).
The team also pulled a clean sweep in all three relays, earning victories in the 4x100, 4x200 and 4x400 events. The speedsters in the 4x100 (Perez, Bond, Samantha Royster and Addison Zamzow) came in at 51.15, cleaning up the competition. The squad of Perez, Royster, Zamzow and Ava Blevins were successful in the 4x200 with a 1:51.79 time, while the 4x400 foursome of Bond, Zamzow and the Hill sisters came in first with a 4:06.73 time.
•tleffler@mysoutex.com•