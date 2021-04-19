Grand Champions:
Steer: Hollis Holmes, $14,750
Buyers: Beeville/Nixon Livestock Commission (primary), Nick’s Livestock Services, LLC (primary), TG Cattle, Boss Crane, Juan and Stephanie De Los Santos, Robbie & Carissa Camacho, Lackey Ranch, Joshua and Cheryl Campbell, Goliad Go-Texan, Ag Med Supply, Pumpco, Atzenhoffer
Lamb: Harley Jarzombek, $11,500
Buyers: Butler Kids (primary), Homeyer Cattle, Lackey Ranch, Tim Meyer Ag Service, Wendy Yanta Insurance, Triple T Tessa Tinsley and Tailyn, M.C. Griffith Ltd, Goliad Title Services, RWT Cattle Company, Ag Med Supply, Falls City National Bank, Clarence & Dona Yanta, Blue Ribbon Investors, Berry Contracting, Backwoods and Bling, Arredondo Dozer Service, LLC, 2W Services, Frank Nieschwietz Ent Inc, Pumpco, Atzenhoffer
Goat: Reagan Campbell, $11,500
Buyers: Young Guns (primary), Rafter J Construction LLC, Robbie & Carissa Camacho, Scherer Kubota, Wild Bunch, 2D Services, Jonathon Natho and Colleen Gregorcyk, Backwoods and Bling, Homeyer Cattle, Gulf Coast Weed Control LLC, Goliad Go-Texan, Goliad Feed Company, Dwayne & Hattie Jo Machicek, By Faith Ranch 2, Beeville/Nixon Livestock Commission, Michael & Amanda Eller, Prosperity Bank Goliad, Pumpco, Atzenhoffer
Broiler: Matthew Kutz, $8,300
Buyers: Dwayne & Hattie Jo Machicek (primary), Richard and Kathy Ball, Robbie & Carissa Camacho, Rocking Bar S, Tim Meyer Ag Service, Wexford Hunting, Wild Bunch, Michael & Amanda Eller, 2W Services, Ag Med Supply, Butler Kids, EJ Bammert, Jack and Leslie Crews, JMJ Ranch, Kern and Pat Harper, Lackey Ranch, Pumpco, Atzenhoffer
Turkey: Matthew Kutz, $5,500
Buyers: Schroeder Dance Hall (primary), Prosperity Bank Goliad, Scherer Kubota, Roland Capistran, Young Guns, Rocking Bar S, Kern and Pat Harper, JMJ Ranch, EJ Bammert, Bluebonnet Chrysler Dodge, Backwoods and Bling, Sahara Ranches, Pumpco, Atzenhoffer
Rabbit: Kyla Hill, $5,100
Buyers: 2W Services (primary), Lackey Ranch, Triple T Tessa Tinsley and Tailyn, Wild Bunch, Rafter J Construction LLC, Jack and Leslie Crews, EJ Bammert, Ag Med Supply, 2D Services, KS Cattle Co, Butler Kids, Pumpco, Atzenhoffer
Swine: Tinsley Camacho, $12,450
Buyers: Rafter J Construction LLC (primary), Cole Natho and Ella Ulbricht, Sahara Ranches, Trey Moya, Wesley & Allison Ball, Wild Bunch, Zappe Family, GJ Fencing LLC, Stock Show Boutique, NA Ag LLC, Ben and Monica Moya, Richard and Kathy Ball, Lee Grimsinger, Goliad Go-Texan, EJ Bammert, 2W Services, Butler Kids, Homeyer Cattle, Jack and Leslie Crews, Jonathon Natho and Colleen Gregorcyk, Joshua and Cheryl Campbell, Lonnie Gregorcyk, Michael & Amanda Eller, B Bar D Ranch, Pumpco, Atzenhoffer
High Point
Sweepstakes:
Grace Schubert, $4,700
Buyers: 2W Services (primary), Wild Bunch, Roland Capistran, Wayne Schubert, Michael & Amanda Eller, Beeville/Nixon Livestock Commission, KS Cattle Co, Pumpco, Atzenhoffer
Reserve Champions:
Steer: Braxton Butler, $14,749
Buyers: Gary & Charlene Butler (primary), Arredondo Dozer Service, LLC (primary), Lackey Ranch, Wendy Yanta Insurance, Wexford Cattle Company, Sahara Ranches, Jarzombek kids, Homeyer Cattle, 2W Services, Beeville/Nixon Livestock Commission, Joshua and Cheryl Campbell, Blue Ribbon Investors, Pumpco, Atzenhoffer
Lamb: Braxton Butler, $10,050
Buyers: Berry Contracting (primary), Mary Kathryn O Brien, TG Cattle, Wesley & Allison Ball, Robbie & Carissa Camacho, Nick’s Livestock Services, LLC, Ag Med Supply, Homeyer Cattle, Dwayne & Hattie Jo Machicek, Beeville/Nixon Livestock Commission, Jack and Leslie Crews, Richard and Kathy Ball, Pumpco, Atzenhoffer
Goat: Cole Campbell, $9,350
Buyers: EJ Bammert (primary), Wild Bunch, Yanta Girls, GJ Fencing LLC, Cole Natho and Ella Ulbricht, Scherer Kubota, Sahara Ranches, Blue Ribbon Investors, Warrior Supply, Beeville/Nixon Livestock Commission, By Faith Ranch 2, Dwayne & Hattie Jo Machicek, Goliad Feed Company, Gulf Coast Weed Control LLC, Homeyer Cattle, Michael & Amanda Eller, Pumpco, Atzenhoffer
Broilers: RaLeigh Jo Friedrichs, $5,650
Buyers: Sahara Ranches (primary), JMJ Ranch, Roland Capistran, Triple T Tessa Tinsley and Tailyn, Young Guns, Wild Bunch, Michael & Amanda Eller, Joshua and Cheryl Campbell, Jarrett & Wendi Yendrey, Goliad Feed Company, Dwayne & Hattie Jo Machicek, Ben and Monica Moya, Ag Med Supply, A-Fact Pest Control, K Ball Ranches LLC, Pumpco, Atzenhoffer
Turkey: Riley Bohl, $5,499
Buyers: EJ Bammert (primary), Goliad Feed Company, Roland Capistran, Wild Bunch, Prosperity Bank Goliad, Lackey Ranch, Goliad Go-Texan, Backwoods and Bling, Ag Med Supply, 2W Services, JMJ Ranch, Jack and Leslie Crews, Pumpco, Atzenhoffer
Rabbit: Madlynn Friedrichs, $5,099
Buyers: Sahara Ranches (primary), Joshua and Cheryl Campbell, Young Guns, Wild Bunch, Michael & Amanda Eller, 2D Services, Goliad Feed Company, EJ Bammert, Dwayne & Hattie Jo Machicek, By Faith Ranch 2, Ben and Monica Moya, A-Fact Pest Control, JMJ Ranch, Prosperity Bank Goliad, Pumpco, Atzenhoffer
Swine: Tessa Camacho, $8,900
Buyers: Butler Kids (primary), Trey Moya, Wild Bunch, Yanta Girls, GJ Fencing LLC, Lee Grimsinger, Cole Natho and Ella Ulbricht, Jonathon Natho and Colleen Gregorcyk, NA Ag LLC, 2W Services, Joshua and Cheryl Campbell, Sahara Ranches, 2D Services, Ben and Monica Moya, Blue Ribbon Investors, Homeyer Cattle, Jarzombek kids, Pumpco, Atzenhoffer
High Point Sweepstakes runner-up: Harley Jarzombek, $3,100
Buyers: Beeville/Nixon Livestock Commission (primary), Jack and Leslie Crews, TG Cattle, Wild Bunch, Richard and Kathy Ball, Joshua and Cheryl Campbell, 2W Services, 2D Services, Nick’s Livestock Services, LLC, Pumpco, Atzenhoffer
Steer:
-Kasadi Neel, $8,500
Buyers: Charro Operating (primary), Hallettsville Livestock Commission (primary), Fulton Construction, Rafter J Construction LLC, Cole Natho and Ella Ulbricht, Joshua Garcia and Shelby Slover, Wild Bunch, Scherer Kubota, Robbie & Carissa Camacho, Ag Med Supply, 2W Services, Homeyer Cattle, Kay Walker, Prosperity Bank Victoria, Pumpco, Atzenhoffer
-Greyson Wright, $8,499
Buyers: Robert & Vonda Sellers (primary), Rafter J Construction LLC, TRC Outfitters, Wild Bunch, Yanta Girls, Mike Gaudling, Out of the Box by Elaine, Jonathon Natho and Colleen Gregorcyk, Blue Ribbon Investors, Lonnie Gregorcyk, Beeville/Nixon Livestock Commission, Goliad Feed Company, Homeyer Cattle, Imperative Chemical Partners, Jack and Leslie Crews, Ag Med Supply, Lackey Ranch, Arredondo Dozer Service, LLC, Pumpco, Atzenhoffer
-Brady Holmes, $4,000
Buyers: Erick & Barbie Barton Barton Dry Bottom Creek Ranch (primary), Scherer Kubota, Wesley & Allison Ball, Wild Bunch, Zappe Family, Juan and Stephanie De Los Santos, Flying 4D Cattle, Michael & Amanda Eller, Butler Kids, TRC Outfitters, Lonnie Gregorcyk, Boyd & Melanie Schendel, Backwoods and Bling, By Faith Ranch 2, Eddie & Michelle Shelton, Goliad Feed Company, Jarzombek kids, Jonathon Natho and Colleen Gregorcyk, Joshua and Cheryl Campbell, Blue Ribbon Investors, Pumpco, Atzenhoffer
-Cassidy Meyer, bought by Martin O’Connor Cattle Co.
Lamb:
-Kendall West, $5,100
Buyers: Goliad Feed Company (primary), Sahara Ranches, Robbie & Carissa Camacho, TG Cattle, Wild Bunch, Joshua Garcia and Shelby Slover, Prosperity Bank Victoria, Blue Ribbon Investors, K Ball Ranches LLC, KS Cattle Co, Lackey Ranch, Michael & Amanda Eller, 2D Services, Pumpco, Atzenhoffer
-Garrison Jarzombek, $5,099
Buyers: Young Guns (primary), Lonnie Gregorcyk, Michael & Amanda Eller, NA Ag LLC, M.C. Griffith Ltd, RWT Cattle Company, Joshua and Cheryl Campbell, Homeyer Cattle, Goliad Go-Texan, Goliad Feed Company, Berry Contracting, Backwoods and Bling, Pumpco, Atzenhoffer
-Wyatt Ball, $5,098
Buyers: Coleto Creek Power (primary), Wexford Cattle, TG Cattle, TRC Outfitters, Wild Bunch, Sumpter Family, Texas Tongs LLC, Scherer Kubota, Ben and Monica Moya, 2W Services, Beeville/Nixon Livestock Commission, Tim Meyer Ag Service, Coleto Creek Power, Goliad Go-Texan, Homeyer Cattle, Jarzombek kids, 2D Services, Kern and Pat Harper, Ag Med Supply, Pumpco, Atzenhoffer
-Brandon Kovar, bought by Richard Kovar
-Blake Kovar, bought by Richard Kovar
-Juliana Garcia, bought by Arrow Fencing
-Addyssen Brock, bought by White Trash Services
Goat:
-Abby Yanta, $9,249
Buyers: Richard and Kathy Ball (primary), Butler kids (primary), Goliad Go Texan (primary), Beeville/Nixon Livestock (primary), Berry Contracting (primary), Lackey Ranch (primary), Ag Med (primary), 2W Services (primary), Young Guns (primary), Tim & Lori Von Dohlen (primary), Sahara Ranches, Scherer Kubota, Wild Bunch, GJ Fencing LLC, Triple T Tessa Tinsley and Tailyn , Roland Capistran, Kern and Pat Harper, Backwoods and Bling, 2D Services, Joshua and Cheryl Campbell, Blue Ribbon Investors, Jarzombek kids, EJ Bammert, Homeyer Cattle, Jack and Leslie Crews, Pumpco, Atzenhoffer
-Brianna Garza, $5,450
Buyers: Wexford Hunting (primary), Rafter J Construction LLC, TRC Outfitters, Zappe Family, TG Cattle, Sumpter Family, Michael & Amanda Eller, NA Ag LLC, Ag Med Supply, Joshua and Cheryl Campbell, Andrea and Caleb Wilson, Ben and Monica Moya, Coleto Creek Power, Goliad Feed Company, Goliad Go-Texan, Imperative Chemical Partners, Jack and Leslie Crews, Jonathon Natho and Colleen Gregorcyk, Wild Bunch, Pumpco, Atzenhoffer
-Juliana Garcia, $5,449
Buyers: Goliad Feed Company (primary), TG Cattle, Wesley & Allison Ball, Wild Bunch, Yanta Girls, Zappe Family, Joshua Garcia and Shelby Slover, Alfredo & Olga Gutierrez, Roland Capistran, Sumpter Family, Michael & Amanda Eller, 2W Services, Joshua and Cheryl Campbell, 1 G Ranch, Ag Med Supply, Arrow Fencing, Backwoods and Bling, Dwayne & Hattie Jo Machicek, John and Nicole Friedrichs, EJ Bammert, Goliad Go-Texan, Blue Ribbon Investors, Pumpco, Atzenhoffer
-Rylee Beard, bought by John & June Parks
-Maely Brandes, bought by Mary Margaret Sahadi
-Whitten Brock, bought by White Trash Services
-Klent Daniels, bought by Goliad Feed Company
-Abigayle Fagg, bought by Michael & Amanda Eller
-August Ball, bought by Wesley & Allison Ball
-Wesley Zappe, bought by Holt Ranch
-Rycen Garza, bought by Beck Services
-Adrianna Gomez, bought by Dorthie & Steven Brown
-Molly Marek, bought by Marek Real Estate
-Kaelee Oliver, bought by Dorthie & Steven Brown
-Blake Scheffer, bought by Vista Real Estate
-Zak Scheffer, bought by Vista Real Estate
-Kody Zappe, bought by Properity Bank Goliad
-Brady Fagg, bought by Highway Garage
Broiler:
-August Ball, $5,649
Buyers: Beeville/Nixon Livestock Commission (primary), Texas Tongs LLC, Tim Meyer Ag Service, Wexford Cattle Company, Wild Bunch, Young Guns, Scherer Kubota, Wendy Yanta Insurance, TG Cattle, Backwoods and Bling, Robbie & Carissa Camacho, Ag Med Supply, Bohl Family, Goliad Feed Company, Homeyer Cattle, Jarzombek kids, K Ball Ranches LLC, Out of the Box by Elaine, 2D Services, Pumpco, Atzenhoffer
-Cavan Rains, $3,400
Buyers: Jack and Leslie Crews (primary), Michael & Amanda Eller, Mike Gaudling, Cole Natho and Ella Ulbricht, Young Guns, Wild Bunch, TRC Outfitters, Ag Med Supply, John and Nicole Friedrichs, Goliad Go-Texan, Dwayne & Hattie Jo Machicek, Blue Ribbon Investors, 2D Services, KS Cattle Co, Pumpco, Atzenhoffer
-Grace Schubert, $3,299
Buyers: Goliad Feed Company (primary), Beeville/Nixon Livestock Commission, Goliad Go-Texan, Blue Ribbon Investors, Pumpco, Atzenhoffer
-Wyatt Ball, bought by Dr. Ajay Gaalla - Victoria Heart & Vascular
-Madlynn Friedrichs, bought by Connie Waters
-Joshua Kutz, bought by Goliad Rotary
-Rose Moses, bought by Margaret Fisseler
-Chase Schubert, bought by Dan Wise
Turkey:
-Barrett Irwin, $3,450
Buyers: Butler Kids (primary), JMJ Ranch, TG Cattle, Yanta Girls, Wild Bunch, Wexford Hunting, Wesley & Allison Ball, TRC Outfitters, Jarzombek kids, Homeyer Cattle, Blue Ribbon Investors, Ag Med Supply, 2D Services, Joshua and Cheryl Campbell, The Dressy Door, Pumpco, Atzenhoffer
-Joshua Kutz, $3,449
Buyers: Dwayne & Hattie Jo Machicek (primary), TRC Outfitters, Wild Bunch, Zappe Family, Rudy Delagarza Jr, Tim Meyer Ag Service, Roland Capistran, Lackey Ranch, Kern and Pat Harper, John and Nicole Friedrichs, Goliad Go-Texan, Darren & Laurie Seifert, Backwoods and Bling, Rocking Bar S, Wesley & Allison Ball, Pumpco, Atzenhoffer
-Krayleigh Irwin, $2,600
Buyers: Young Guns (primary), Richard and Kathy Ball, Goliad Go-Texan, Wild Bunch, The Dressy Door, Rudy Delagarza Jr, Lackey Ranch, Joshua and Cheryl Campbell, Jonathon Natho and Colleen Gregorcyk, Homeyer Cattle, Coleto Creek Power, Bohl Family, Michael & Amanda Eller, Jarzombek kids, Pumpco, Atzenhoffer
-Cameron Capistran, bought by Ms. Bernie Beasley
-Ashtyn Franke, bought by Paul & Kim Olson
-Taryn Franke, bought by Harwell’s Custom Processing & Rusty Jo’s Bar & Grill
-Kade Irwin, bought by Lackey Ranch
-Liberty McWilliams, bought by LC Thiele Ranch LLC
-Lillian McWilliams, bought by LC Thiele Ranch LLC
Rabbit:
-Brook Jackson, $5,098
Buyers: Boss Crane (primary), Prosperity Bank Victoria, Wesley & Allison Ball, Wild Bunch, Zappe Family, GJ Fencing LLC, Zane Thornton, Michael & Amanda Eller, Jarzombek kids, Jack and Leslie Crews, Homeyer Cattle, EJ Bammert, Blue Ribbon Investors, Ag Med Supply, 2W Services, 2D Services, Warrior Supply, Jonathon Natho and Colleen Gregorcyk, Pumpco, Atzenhoffer
-Lyla Myers, $4,200
Buyers: Young Guns (primary), Prosperity Bank Goliad, Richard and Kathy Ball, Tim Meyer Ag Service, TRC Outfitters, Wild Bunch, Cole Natho and Ella Ulbricht, Lonnie Gregorcyk, Roger & Suzanne Myers, Ag Med Supply, Michael & Amanda Eller, 2W Services, Mary Kathryn O Brien, Backwoods and Bling, Boyd & Melanie Schendel, Butler Kids, Goliad Go-Texan, Jonathon Natho and Colleen Gregorcyk, Joshua and Cheryl Campbell, Lackey Ranch, 2D Services, Pumpco, Atzenhoffer
-Taryn Schendel, $4,199
Buyers: 2W Services (primary), Scherer Kubota, The Dressy Door, Tim Meyer Ag Service, Trey Moya, Wild Bunch, Advanced Chiropractic, Cole Natho and Ella Ulbricht, Goliad Feed Company, Michael & Amanda Eller, Lackey Ranch, Joshua and Cheryl Campbell, Jarzombek kids, 2W Services, Homeyer Cattle, Robbie & Carissa Camacho, Ben and Monica Moya, Backwoods and Bling, Jack and Leslie Crews, Pumpco, Atzenhoffer
-RaLeigh Jo Friedrichs, $4,199
Buyers: Dwayne & Hattie Jo Machicek (primary), JMJ Ranch, Flying 4D Cattle, Zappe Family, Wild Bunch, Wesley & Allison Ball, Tim Meyer Ag Service, Rudy Delagarza Jr, EJ Bammert, Eddie & Michelle Shelton, Bohl Family, Blue Ribbon Investors, A-Fact Pest Control, K Ball Ranches LLC, Pumpco, Atzenhoffer
-Addison Yendrey, bought by Trevino Water Engineering
-Madelyn Reitz, bought by Ag Med
-Karleigh Hill, bought by Abrameit Bldg & Supply
-Tracer Schendel, bought by Georgia Lee Swickheimer
-Gavin Hoefling, bought by Kevin Lamprecht
-Gracey Hoefling, bought by Kevin Lamprecht
-Cash Fortenberry, bought by ByFour Trucking
-Tessa Camacho, bought by TRC
-Tinsley Camacho, bought by TRC
-Gracyn Schrade, bought by Diana Miller Seale
-Dillion Mellado, David & Sara Guerra
-Paizley Elisondo, Beeville/Nixon Livestock Commission
-Ashlyn Shaffer, Tommy & Kyra Natho
-Brayden Franke, Cody Walthall MD OB & Family Practice
-Grace Hoffer, Coleto Lake Estates
-Hunner Parma, Justin Pfenninger
-Zaynee Parma, Jonathon Natho & Colleen Gregorcyk
Swine:
-Ella Ulbricht, $6,500
Buyers: Lonnie Gregorcyk (primary), TRC Outfitters, Trey Moya, Yanta Girls, GJ Fencing LLC, Nathan Lill, Alfredo & Olga Gutierrez, Sahara Ranches, Zane Thornton, 2D Services, Rafter J Construction LLC, Prosperity Bank Goliad, Michael & Amanda Eller, Jack and Leslie Crews, Hallettsville Livestock Commission, Boyd & Melanie Schendel, 2W Services, The Dressy Door, Tim Meyer Ag Service, Pumpco, Atzenhoffer
-Hollis Holmes, $3,900
Buyers: Young Guns (primary), TRC Outfitters, 2D Services, 2W Services, Backwoods and Bling, Blue Ribbon Investors, Eddie & Michelle Shelton, Jarzombek kids, Erick & Barbie Barton Barton Dry Bottom Creek Ranch, Michael & Amanda Eller, Flying 4D Cattle, Cole Natho and Ella Ulbricht, Juan and Stephanie De Los Santos, Wendy Yanta Insurance, Zappe Family, Wild Bunch, Lonnie Gregorcyk, Pumpco, Atzenhoffer
-Garrison Jarzombek, $3,899
Buyers: Beeville/Nixon Livestock Commission (primary), Lonnie Gregorcyk, Beck Services, Wild Bunch, Justin Shelton, Homeyer Cattle, Blue Ribbon Investors, 2D Services, Lackey Ranch, Cole Natho and Ella Ulbricht, Pumpco, Atzenhoffer
-Cole Natho, $3,898
Buyers: Coleto Creek Power (primary), Michael & Amanda Eller, Prosperity Bank Goliad, The Dressy Door, Tim Meyer Ag Service, Zane Thornton, Homeyer Cattle, Hallettsville Livestock Commission, Goliad Go-Texan, Blue Ribbon Investors, Ag Med Supply, 2W Services, Joshua and Cheryl Campbell, Pumpco, Atzenhoffer
-Kaleb Eller, bought by Schubert Family
-Makenzie Heard, bought by Knights of Columbus
-Tate Heard, bought by Abrameit Livestock
-Brady Holmes, bought by Homeyer Cattle
-Brooke Jackson, bought by Allen & Ruby Jank
-Harley Jarzombek, bought by JV Cattle
-Ashton Kirk, bought by 2D Services
-Cody Kunkel, bought by Linda Hooper
-Garrett Kunkel, bought by Steve & Christy Paulsgrove
-Ruben Naranjo, bought by T. Michael O’Connor
-Taryn Schendel, bought by Arrow Fencing
-Tracer Schendel, bought by Culberson Construction Inc.
-Leighton Wunsch, bought by Goliad Go Texan
-Abby Yanta, bought by Chesequah Ranch
-Koby Zappe, bought by Goliad Co. Wildlife Management
-Wesley Zappe, bought by Wexford Hunting
Baked Goods:
-Brayden Franke (muffins/biscuits), $4,050
Buyers: 2W Services (primary), Wesley & Allison Ball, Wild Bunch, GJ Fencing LLC, Richard and Kathy Ball, 2W Services, Wexford Hunting, 2D Services, Ag Med Supply, Backwoods and Bling, Bohl Family, Dwayne & Hattie Jo Machicek, John and Nicole Friedrichs, Jonathon Natho and Colleen Gregorcyk, Lackey Ranch, Pumpco, Atzenhoffer
-Gracyn Schrade (yeast bread), $3,450
Buyers: Jack & Leslie Crews (primary), Wild Bunch, Prosperity Bank Goliad, Zane Thornton, Zappe Family, 2D Services, Sahara Ranches, Jonathon Natho and Colleen Gregorcyk, Backwoods and Bling, Ag Med Supply, TRC Outfitter, Pumpco, Atzenhoffer
-Abby Yanta (plain cake), $2,650
Buyers: 2D Services (primary), Butler Kids, Paul & Michele Reitz, Advanced Chiropractic, Wild Bunch, Rudy Delagarza Jr, Out of the Box by Elaine, Lonnie Gregorcyk, EJ Bammert, 2W Services, Homeyer Cattle, Pumpco, Atzenhoffer
-Greyson Wright (pies/tarts), $2,500
Buyers: Beeville/Nixon Livestock Commission (primary), Rudy Delagarza Jr, Wild Bunch, Advanced Chiropractic, Sahara Ranches, Imperative Chemical Partners, Boyd & Melanie Schendel, 2D Services, Bohl Family, Backwoods and Bling, TG Cattle, JMJ Ranch, Pumpco, Atzenhoffer
-Madelyn Reitz (yeast roll, not sweet), $5,050
Buyers: Lacky Ranch (primary), TG Cattle (primary), Yanta Girls (primary), Out of the Box by Elaine (primary), Butler Kids (primary), Beeville/ Nixon Livestock Commission (primary), Bob & Bridget Gayle (primary), Flying 4D Cattle, Prosperity Bank Goliad, Richard and Kathy Ball, Texas Tongs LLC, Tim Meyer Ag Service, Wesley & Allison Ball, Wild Bunch, Roland Capistran, Lonnie Gregorcyk, Michael & Amanda Eller, 2D Services, David Dohmann, EJ Bammert, Homeyer Cattle, Jonathon Natho and Colleen Gregorcyk, 2W Services, Pumpco, Atzenhoffer
-Gavin Hoefling (candy), $2,600
Buyers: Gary & Charlene Butler (primary), Imperative Chemical Partners, Richard and Kathy Ball, Wendy Yanta Insurance, Wild Bunch, Kern and Pat Harper, Jack and Leslie Crews, Goliad Feed Company, JMJ Ranch, Pumpco, Atzenhoffer
-Hannah Griffin (decorated cake), $1,800
Buyers: Dwayne & Hattie Jo Machicek (primary), John and Nicole Friedrichs (primary), Wesley & Allison Ball, Wild Bunch, Jarzombek