The Rotary Club of Goliad welcomed District 5930 District Governor Amando Chapa and Assistant District Governor Jim Stokes to its bi-weekly meeting on Wednesday, Aug.t 4.
Chapa visited the local chapter to discuss plans for the upcoming Rotary year. He congratulated the club members on their service to the community of Goliad through their Goliad High School Scholarship program which they funded through a Spring Gun Raffle which was held in place of the Hunter’s Ball and the Annual Rotary Golf Tournament in July.
The Hunter’s Ball, which was cancelled last year due to COVID-19 concerns, will once again be held at the Goliad Auditorium on Oct. 2. There will be dinner and beverages, a silent and a live auction, as well as, musical entertainment by local artists for listening and dancing. Details, tickets and sponsorships will be available soon.
The Goliad Rotary Club participates in various Goliad community events, including the End of Summer Bash, Scare on the Square and the annual Easter Egg Hunt on the courthouse square.
In addition to the community activities, the club has also provided luncheons for Goliad ISD teachers and made donations to the local food pantry, the Goliad library, the 2021 Project Graduation, the Goliad Education Foundation and the Goliad Livestock Show.
The Goliad Rotary Club meets the first and third Wednesday of each month at noon at the Goliad Club.