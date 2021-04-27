When you look at trees or a forest, what comes to mind? Perhaps you remember your old childhood treehouse, or the time that you went camping in the woods and enjoyed an afternoon nap in the comfort of the shade. Possibly, your mind goes straight to the abundance of wildlife that resides in wooded areas.
But have you ever considered a forest or trees as agriculture? Likewise, have you ever thought about how a forest or trees are properly managed?
Goliad County Soil and Water Conservation District has partnered with the Texas State Soil and Water Conservation Board, Association of Texas Soil & Water Conservation Districts, Texas A&M Forest Service, Texas Wildlife Association and Texas and Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association to highlight Soil and Water Stewardship Week and the importance of voluntary land stewardship in Texas.
The statewide campaign is April 25 through May 2, and the focus this year is “Healthy Forests, Healthy Communities.”
If recent events have taught us anything, it is that trees are extremely important. From the unprecedented shortages of daily supplies like toilet paper, to the health benefits of being around trees and nature during stressful times, trees improve our quality of life and our communities.
To truly have a healthy forest or tree ecosystem, proper management and conservation is needed. Thankfully, many landowners in Texas are implementing beneficial conservation practices such as strategic tree plantings, prescribed burning, brush management, native grass management, wildlife management and even bee propagation to stimulate pollination.
Without these sustainable management practices, problems such as soil erosion, insect and disease outbreaks, invasive species encroachment, declines in biodiversity, and even catastrophic wildfires can occur.
Trees filter air, reduce ambient temperatures, absorb carbon dioxide and produce oxygen. They help conserve energy by casting summer shade and blocking winter winds. Tree roots hold the soil in place and fight erosion. Trees absorb and store rainwater, reducing runoff and sediments after storms, which also helps recharge groundwater supply and prevent flooding.
Essential products made from trees include paper products and lumber. Trees also offer habitat and food to birds, insects, lichen, fungi, mammals and reptiles. Finally, trees increase our quality of life through a relaxing effect, reducing stress.
With proper management and the implementation of conservation practices, Texas landowners are improving and sustaining healthy tree ecosystems. These areas allow for healthy communities of organisms in the soils and healthy communities of wildlife.
The Goliad County SWCD and TFS district office have been assisting forest landowners and agricultural producers with conservation practices for 75 and 100 years, respectively.
Contact the Goliad County SWCD and let them help you develop a conservation plan for your land that is based on your goals and objectives.
This information was contributed by Connie Waters with the Goliad County Soil & Water Conservation District.