Oscar Ortiz was looking for an opportunity to make a better life for himself when he learned about a line of natural products that help promote energy, nutrition and a healthier lifestyle for its consumers.
He looked into the products and realized that the health and nutrition business was what he had been looking for. He saw it as an opportunity to make his future brighter and, at the same time, help others. As a result, the Beeville resident and his wife, Patty, opened their first health and nutrition drink store in Beeville in 2012. A second one followed in Victoria in 2018.
On March 21, the Ortiz’s and co-owner Trisha Gonzales, opened Goliad Nutrition at 145 E. Pearl Street in Goliad. The store serves energy drinks (mega teas) and meal replacement shakes in a wide variety of flavors with a motivational sticker on each cup. The hours of operation are from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday through Friday, and from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturdays.
Ortiz made the decision to open a store in Goliad because he saw a need to provide the residents with healthier options and lower calories. The community has been welcoming and supportive of the business since opening day. The store serves a daily average of 40 to 45 customers.
The 32-ounce mega teas contain aloe, vitamins B6 and B12 and collagen. The health benefits are a better functioning digestive system, increased energy, healthier hair, skin and nails and an improved metabolism.
Each of the drinks is made to order at the time of purchase and come in flavors such as Ocean Drive, Mexican Lollipop, Caribbean Kiss, Tsunami and Skittles. They contain less than one gram of sugar and have approximately 40 calories.
The 20-ounce meal replacement shakes contain 24 grams of protein. And with less than 250 calories each, they allow consumers to enjoy their favorite flavors without the guilt. Ortiz and his wife create new menu items by considering what their customers might like. Then, through trial and error, they experiment until they achieve the desired flavor.
That process has been successful and is how they came up with ice cream flavored shakes such as cookies & cream, dutch chocolate, rocky road, butter pecan and orange creamsicle. In addition, breakfast cereal flavors Fruity Pebbles and Cinnamon Toast Crunch are options. Strawberry cheesecake and banana cream pie are just a few of the other numerous options on the menu.
Customers have the option of adding additional ingredients such as collagen, fiber, probiotics and a fat burner to customize their drinks. The fat burner controls hunger and reduces fat without the stimulants found in other products; therefore, it does not cause jitteriness. Those wanting more caffeine can request extra tea.
Goliad Nutrition offers a free wellness profile and can personalize a program using shakes along with meals to help a customer reach their desired goals, whatever that goal might be. Oscar Ortiz said, “Whether the goal is losing weight or gaining muscle, I can help.”
