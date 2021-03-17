An annual Goliad tradition has risen from the dead to become living history once more.
The 2021 Goliad Massacre and Living History Program, once off the calendar, is now back on for the weekend of March 27 and 28. Gov. Greg Abbott’s rulings opening up business capacity in the state helped fuel the decision to return with the program, run by Presidio La Bahia.
Due to staffing shortages and ongoing restrictions on attendance in Our Lady of Loreto chapel, the Presidio will be “holding off” on battle reenactments and candlelight tours for the 2021 event. However, March 27 will still be full of fun for the family, thanks to a living history encampment inside the walls and a schedule of activities.
On March 27 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., the Presidio will be holding firing demonstrations, military drill demonstrations and camp life demonstrations. March 28 will be the close of the program, featuring a memorial service at the Fannin monument.
A full schedule of activities has not been released as of March 11.
“We hope you can help us spread the word amongst the community,” the Presidio wrote on its Facebook page. “We know this is short notice, but we wanted to give our dedicated volunteers and visitors an opportunity to celebrate and memorialize the wonderful history of the Presidio, Texas and the men who fought and died on both sides of the Texican War for Independence.”
With Abbott’s rulings also lifting the statewide mask mandate, Presidio director Scott McMahon says that their policy will not change and that masks may come and go as needed.
“It is still up to the visitors ... we tell people when they come in, if you want to wear a mask, go right ahead and wear a mask, that is totally up to you,” McMahon said. “If that makes you feel more comfortable, that’s great ... we don’t judge any way on that.”
The Presidio will be in top condition as Texans travel for the historical weekend, with McMahon noting that the venue is “still doing cleaning like we have been” in terms of disinfecting the area of potential virus-creating contaminants.
For more information on the 2021 Goliad Massacre and Living History Program, call 361-645-3752 or visit presidiolabahia.org.
•tleffler@mysoutex.com•