I listened to a radio show recently where the host and his guest were discussing the subject of online reviews. They said that we should assume that about half of such reviews are left by a few dissatisfied customers, and about half are fake reviews submitted by friends and employees. By my reckoning that leaves nearly no room for normal customer reviews!
The point they were making is that most such reviews aren’t any help at all. That’s rather sad when you stop and think about it. And it begs the question: Who can you trust online?
But what if we move beyond online reviews, and think for a moment about our own online activities- what we say in texts, or what we share on social media? Is there any guidance in God’s Word for such things?
I say that there is, and it is found under the subject of the tongue. What is the tongue, as the Bible describes it? At its root it is an agent of communication, one with incredible power for good or bad. The digital age has amplified that power exponentially. What was once limited by the volume of our own voice can instantly reverberate around the world with a click on a ‘share’ button.
That kind of power can be intoxicating. And it ought to be frightening, too. That’s where God’s Word offers some important guidance.
James 3:5-6 (NIV) says: “… the tongue is a small part of the body, but it makes great boasts. Consider what a great forest is set on fire by a small spark. The tongue also is a fire, a world of evil among the parts of the body. It corrupts the whole body, sets the whole course of one’s life on fire, and is itself set on fire by hell.”
That’s the dangerous potential not only of our tongue, but also our texting fingers! The impersonal nature of social media has made this problem worse, because it lacks the subtle nuance that a raised eyebrow or a certain tone of voice might communicate, like “I’m just kidding!”
James encourages a healthy skepticism about our power to control our speech. He says that no one can tame it. In other words, we need to ask for God’s help!
Second, he urges us to confront our inconsistencies: James 3:9–10 (NIV): “With the tongue we praise our Lord and Father, and with it we curse human beings, who have been made in God’s likeness. Out of the same mouth come praise and cursing. My brothers and sisters, this should not be.”
Imagine how things could be different online if all who claim the title of Christian followed this simple advice! So when you are tempted to leave a scathing review or repost a hateful screen shot and ask yourself, “What good will this accomplish? Will Jesus be glorified? Others edified? Or will I just be fanning destructive flames?”