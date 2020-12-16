Hospice site becomes new Goliad Chamber member

In picking a hospice center for area seniors, many factors are considered. A quality staff, skilled care and a comfortable environment can be a make-or-break for area seniors attempting to find a new abode.
For those in the Goliad County area, Arden Place of Beeville remains a top option for skilled hospice care without having to travel considerable lengths to get it. Arden Place of Beeville, one of several Arden Place locations in southern Texas, joined the Goliad Chamber of Commerce recently with a ribbon cutting ceremony on Dec. 1.
“Whether you are looking for a short-term stay to recover from surgery or you need long-term care to function better and enjoy life more fully, our dedicated nursing staff and therapists are prepared to answer your questions and serve you. We offer truly exceptional skilled nursing and long-term care, including memory care,” the Arden Place website states.
Arden Place staff includes Administrator Andrea Garza, Director of Nursing Rita Mungia, Assistant Director of Nursing Julie Hattersley and Activity Director Lisa Gonzales.
The nursing team at Arden Place takes care of a laundry list of services for area seniors including: short-term rehabilitation, long-term care, 24-hour nursing care, physical therapy, occupational therapy, speech therapy, restorative nursing services, wound care and diabetes management. The team also specializes in IV therapy, postoperative care, orthopedic recovery, and other specific medical requests.
Physical, occupational and speech therapy are all available at Arden Place in an inpatient setting.
“The medical director leads the team in developing an individualized treatment program designed to help achieve optimal independence and to prevent further decline in function,” the website states.
The physical therapy services are able to treat persons with a variety of ailments, including amputations, arthritis, balance and gait disorders, low back and neck pain, other orthopedic and athletic injuries, as well as treatment following joint replacement surgery.
Occupational therapy services allow individuals under Arden Place care to “achieve independence in their lives despite their disabilities” through promotion and enhancement of daily living skills. Services include hand rehabilitation, neuromuscular re-education, retraining in daily living activities, stroke rehabilitation and wheelchair management.
Speech, language pathology and swallowing management services are given to residents with a range of diagnoses, including motor speech disorders and aphasia. These services “enable individuals to maximize functional speech, language, cognition and swallowing skills.”
Arden Place also has made a commitment to those who have served the United States in the military, accepting veteran’s contracted patients into the facility. The home includes a designated wing and rooms for veterans, veteran-specific support group facilities, VA appointments and mental health services. There is also special recognition for veteran members of Arden Place during Flag Day, Memorial Day, Armed Forces Day and other military holidays.
The facility also holds “The Glen at Arden Place of Beeville,” which is a “memory care neighborhood” for those living with dementia and memory impairment. “Our memory care staff cares for each individual resident based on his or her abilities, not their disabilities,” the staff noted.
In “The Glen,” Arden Place’s healthcare professionals follow the recommendations of the National Council of Certified Dementia Practitioners, making the following a part of the memory care plan:
-Life nurturing and enhancement activities to provide structure throughout the day, including gardening, working with tools, making the bed and setting the table.
-Family involvement, as families “are encouraged to visit often and to discuss your loved one’s specific preferences and needs with our staff.”
-Partnering with the Music and Memory Program, which is designed to help residents “find renewed meaning and connection in their lives through the gift of personalized music.”
To schedule a tour with Arden Place of Beeville, visit the location at 600 S. Hillside Drive in Beeville, call the office at 361-358-8880, or email Arden Place at info@ardenplaceofbeeville.com.
•tleffler@mysoutex.com•