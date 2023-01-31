Houston post office named in honor of Goliad native

Goliad native Benny C. Martinez will have a Houston post office named in his honor after President Biden signed a bill championed by Texas Congresswoman Sylvia Garcia.
The Broadway Street facility will become the first postal service office named after a Latino in the Houston area.
Martinez, who died in December 2019, was a prominent leader in Houston, and worked 30 years as a nurse and served five years as a deputy sheriff in the area.
Martinez was born in Goliad on Jan. 4, 1934. He served the U.S. Army for five years in the Korean War. Martinez also served in the U.S. Army Reserve as a medic at Fort Hood.
Martinez was also a lifetime member of Houston’s Council 60 of the League of United Latin American Citizens (LULAC).
“Benny was a well-loved figure across Texas and the Houston area who spent his life in service to the people,” Garcia said. “He was extremely active within LULAC, and helped arrange a meeting between President John F. Kennedy and LULAC in 1963, which was the first time a U.S. President gathered with a Latino organization. The naming of this post office will provide residents with a place to honor and remember Benny C. Martinez’s legacy.”
Martinez was instrumental in the creation of LULAC’s “Little School of 400,” which taught non-English-speaking Hispanic children to learn 400 English words. The first program was implemented at a school in Ganado.
Martinez was named the LULAC National Man of the Year in 1996. He served as president of LULAC Council 21 in Goliad .
“Naming a U.S. Post Office after my father is a true testament to his legacy,” said Martinez’s daughter, Loretta Martinez William. “My father was a hard-working volunteer and served the community through many organizations. He often would be finishing up a volunteer project and would be thinking of the next one. He was also a veteran who proudly served his country. He had the honor to receive numerous awards for his volunteerism.”
William said his work with LULAC and volunteering in other organizations were his passions.
“He is quoted as saying a ‘volunteer is a hero, and a hero is a volunteer,’ ” William said. “My father is a role model that young people can emulate. I thank Congresswoman Sylvia Garcia and her staff for their effort and all the support from the elected officials.”
The honor was praised by U.S. Senator John Cornyn.
“Benny Martinez was a force in Houston who dedicated his life to highlighting the contributions of the Hispanic community and preserving Tejano history,” Cornyn said. “I’m grateful to my colleagues for joining me in honoring Benny’s work on behalf of Latino civil rights and his example for young civic leaders.”
The vote to designate the facility at 4020 Broadway Street as the Benny C. Martinez Post Office Building went before congress on July 14. Democrats voted 217-0 in favor, while Republicans voted 169-35 in favor.
“Benny Martinez was and will always be remembered as a tireless champion for his community and dedicated to serving the underserved,” said LULAC National President Domingo Garcia.
“He was committed to the power of education and called knowledge the most important tool for freedom and equality in America. He was a devoted civic leader who advocated for access to the vote as the greatest voice for Hispanics in Texas and across our country. Most importantly, his integrity, character, and passion for truth were lifelong, non-negotiable values that earned him respect from all who knew him. LULAC is richer and truer to its mission because of Benny Martinez.”
•cslavik@mysoutex.com•