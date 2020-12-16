Improvements pending for historic pillars

Historic pillars which help draw attention to Goliad’s pivotal place in Texas history could be repaired and stabilized thanks to efforts by representatives of the city of Goliad and the Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT).
During a recent city council meeting, Alderwoman Mary Gleinser gave an update on efforts to address the status of the pillars, some of which are learning and others which have been impacted by the natural weathering process.
“There’s been significant progress since we’ve last visited the issue,” Gleinser said. “TxDOT staff out of Corpus Christi have evaluated the area and we’re waiting on a decision regarding grant money. Thank you Scott (McMahon) with the Presidio (La Bahia) and Ms. Patsy Light (a Goliad author and historian) for all their efforts on this.”
The next step will be a structural evaluation followed by a decision about whether to proceed with landscaping around the pillars first or to devote initial attention to stabilizing and making any necessary repairs to the pillars.
“The project is still alive, we anticipate a starting date of about this time next year,” Gleinser said.
Although that might seem like a long delay between evaluating the structures and starting renovations, Gleinser said that is because historical specialists and landscape specialists will need to be involved in the process.
“There is progress being made, you’re just not able to see it right now, but there will be visible improvements eventually,” she said.
Mayor Trudia Preston thanked Gleinser for her efforts on behalf of the city to ensure these historic pillars are protected and preserved as symbols of the area’s rich history.
“We really appreciate your hard work and dedication and look forward to seeing it all come together,” Preston said.
