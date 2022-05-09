INNER BEAUTY

Carmen Flores’ ability to bring out the best in people goes deeper than her 56 years as a beautician.
Flores has inspired friends and family for over half a century in Goliad with her faith, personality and service to others.
Flores was recognized for her 56 years as owner and operator of Carmen’s Beauty Shop and her service with the Golden Crescent Planning Commission, Goliad Senior Citizens, Goliad County 4-H, Catholic Daughters of the Americas and American Cancer Society by receiving the Lifetime Achievement Award at the Goliad County Chamber of Commerce’s annual awards banquet on April 22.
“Carmen became my friend ‘Sister in Christ’ years ago and has become a big important part of my life by attending daily mass with her and sharing love and fellowship with her every day with our talks, laughter, advice and time spent together,” said friend Annette Fee.
Flores, who was nominated for the award by Goliad Dental Care, graduated from the Mims and Strauch Beauty School in San Antonio. She worked as a stylist and consultant at The Style Shop beside the Gunther Hotel near the River Walk.
On Sept. 14, 1964, Flores opened her shop on the square in downtown Goliad. One of her more memorable moments was styling the hair of actress Shelly Duvall as she visited Goliad.
Flores’ shop remained open until June 27, 2020 when it was irreparably damaged when struck by a vehicle.
Flores made many lasting friendships in the shop that continue today.
“I admire her love for God and her adventurous spirit,” said friend Gloria Roberts.
“I am inspired by her enduring desire to serve others,” said friend Gerry Reyna.
