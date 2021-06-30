You guys wanna tell me what is so special about going outside? As I mentioned in my previous, and brilliant writing, my desire to go outside was greatly diminished after I got tutored.
Before that unscheduled visit to someone called the Vet where I was tutored, I can vaguely recall that going outside was much more luring. Now, and for the life of me I am not entirely sure why I have no desire to venture outside of these walls.
However, part of my motivation is likely territorial. We kats, especially boy kats, don’t like to share our space with other kats. Heck, I don’t much care for sharing my space with these people, and if they didn’t love on me, feed me and dote on me, the likelihood that they would be allowed to remain inside is in question. Additionally, and not insignificantly, going outside might give other kats the mistaken idea that they are welcome or allowed access to my space. They are not!
The people that work here do go outside now and then and do stuff for a while, then they come back inside and their attitude is way different than it was when they left to go outside. Sometimes for the better and sometimes not.
There seems to be a connection between the attitude changes and the weather. If it is really bright, they come back inside huffing and puffing and making small talk about how hot is it. If it is not bright and the little water drops are falling from the sky, I get a completely different band of comments. The water drops always lead to a bunch of stomping their wet feet when they enter as they mutter about the wisdom of having something called an umbrella that they left in their car.
Now I was smart enough, as you might to remember, that I came inside on the coldest day of the year, proving just how utterly brilliant I am. So, when they come inside to get out of the cold, I don’t question their motives, at least as far as those motives pertain to the weather.
If you want to go outside, be my guest, but don’t expect me to join you. And that, my dear fans, is one of the major differences between brilliant Kats, like me, and not-so-brilliant dogs. Before you dog fans get carried away please know that I don’t have anything against dogs. But, and you will have to agree, when dogs get hot it is messy and when they get wet it is messy and smelly. And that is another really good reason I see no sense in going outside!
If you are ever in the area, stop in to The Beeville Bee-Picayune so we can meet, but please make sure to not interrupt nap time.