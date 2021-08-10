Sometimes, I feel like Hollywood screenwriters are holed up in their lush apartments like “The Real World” or “Jersey Shore,” with no access to telephone or internet.
At least, that’s the only excuse I can come up with for the prose that was “Space Jam: A New Legacy.” A sequel to the 1990’s kids basketball classic, the flick was laughable (even by children’s audience standards) due to its lack of technological understanding.
I talked about this briefly in my “Law & Order: Organized Crime” review, but the way media deals with our increasingly gadget-driven world is very old school. Instead of clasping onto the audience’s pre-ordained knowledge of social media and the internet, writers like to create plot-driven alt-technology. The time to explain said macguffin tech eats up the screen, something that should be in the back of producers minds when making quick-paced child’s fare.
In “Jam,” our villain (Don Cheadle) is an “algorithm” but used in a completely wrong definition. An algorithm, for social media, is a platform determining what you like through browsing habits, then advertising those enjoyments to you. This movie, however, deems an algorithm to be evil server-making geniuses. Modern media’s insistence of taking words with concrete definitions, then twisting them to whatever fits the plot, reeks of 30-year-old B-movies.
Speaking of old movies, you’ll get more than your fill of them in “Jam.” Reference-for-reference-sake is at new levels of cringe for audiences, including a 20-minute sequence I can’t even begin to cover. While LeBron James and Bugs Bunny assemble a team to take on Cheadle, they go through a WB Studios tour and take the potential HBO Max subscribers along with them. I heard this had been the main complaint of the film, so I didn’t want to broach it. Then, I actually viewed what the fuss was about.
Where do I begin? Foghorn Leghorn donning a wig to promote the “Game of Thrones” property seemed the most egregious, followed by a Lola Bunny/“Wonder Woman” crossover that sent things off a tonal cliff. Out of the 15 or so reference gags pulled, the only one that came close to working was a “Rick and Morty” cameo. Luckily, they got out of Dodge before LeBron got schwifty, something I guarantee you was pitched.
This seems to be the direction of modern big-budget film. Each major studio has assembled their crew, similar to the street ball climax of “Jam,” and is cross-feeding universes for the sake of cheap humor. Want to hear Cheadle yell “King Kong ain’t got nothin’ on me” in front of King Kong himself? You can, all at the price of Denzel’s dignity.
As an observer of comedy, I thought we already had this debate through “South Park” and its feud with “Family Guy.” Knowing what a reference is does not equal caring and/or laughing at said reference. Looney Tunes re-enacting “The Matrix” isn’t inherently funny, and I think we all know better.
Nodding to the title, the “legacy” of the first “Space Jam” was simple. It was a basketball movie, a period piece, served a purpose for the star performer and contained an incredible soundtrack. The “New Legacy” doesn’t hold up in any of those regards. It’s not a basketball movie, reads like a movie written in 2002, served no purpose for James other than a check and has a tune collection the kids would call “mid” or middle of the pack.
Like with the early-year “Tom & Jerry,” WB completely missed the mark with its Looney Tunes source material. The title was “Jam,” but it came out like a Shawn Marion jumper.
Score: 1.5/10
•tleffler@mysoutex.com•