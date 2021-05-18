Well, this week I had an inquiry that I could help with, but not completely. Well, I did find the answer that the lady wanted to know, eventually. A lady from outside Washington, D.C. called looking for her great grandfather’s grave. I knew right where it was supposed to be, but did not know the all the particulars. So let me tell you the story! I don’t want to tell you the ending yet.
Her great granddad was Reuben Caldwell Purcell, Sr. I knew he was supposed to be buried in what is called Purcell Cemetery #2, along with his wife. And I knew this because the person who owns the property had sent me information on the graves! And I thank this person so much. So, the lady on the phone begins to tell me the story that had been passed down through her family. Her great grandfather was killed by Jesse James, and then Jesse James claimed he killed Mr. Purcell by mistake. The family asked Jesse to write a letter to this effect, and he did, so the story went. Then the family put the letter in the casket! Before I knew it, my mouth was spouting off questions, like what did they do that for? And were they crazy, your granddad couldn’t read the letter! She laughed and said these were her exact sentiments.
So, I googled Jesse James on the internet, and found no mention of him being in Goliad, so I started beating the drums to my local informants and lo and behold, Jesse James had wintered here at one time. At least that’s what two of them said! So, I believed them. I will tell you that story at the end of this story! I went home and was telling my husband about the phone call, and he says that I should check out one of our books on the Sutton-Taylor Feud. I pull out Chuck Parson’s book, “The Sutton-Taylor Feud: The Deadliest Blood Feud in Texas,” and lo and behold there is Mr. Purcell. I sure hated to have to admit that my husband was right, again!
Now, Mr. Parson says that Mr. Purcell was killed by Marshall John “Jack” Helm, at Purcell’s home, where he was arrested and charged with “stealing and treachery,” he was shot after being captured. So I called the lady in Virginia and gave her the news, and told her that now she did not have to see about exhuming her great grandfather’s body. (I had talked to my friendly undertaker and was assured that there would not be anything left for her to find, if she could find a judge to order the removal of the casket, maybe not even a casket!)
Well I promised I would tell you about Jesse James; supposedly he was in South Texas and got shot, made it back to Goliad and remembered he had a friend that lived here, and went to stay with this friend. Knowing the folks here in Goliad, they met him with open arms and welcomed him in to their home! He stayed till he was well and when he left, he left a child behind with the friend’s daughter. I have not been able to track down the mother, child or grandfather. But I loved the story! I also found that a J. Frank Dalton was supposedly born here in Goliad, in 1847. Now I don’t know if this is true either, because I can’t find enough information to support it, but again a good story, if it is true.
My informant also told me about a story involving Pat Garrett, who supposedly rode into “Six Shooter Junction,” or Kenedy, on the way to Goliad. My informant’s father was friends with a Mr. T. Rhodes, and Mr. Rhodes told him the following story.
“Back in the day,” as the kids would say, Mr. Rhodes and his parents went to Six Shooter Junction, to shop on Saturday, as was the custom of the day. While his folks were shopping he was perusing the boardwalk (sidewalk, for all you young’uns) and a man came riding in at a high gallop, and there being no spot for him to tie his horse up, he told the kid to “hold my horse.” The kid, being at that age when all kids think they are so wise and worldly, told the man to “hold your own horse!” The man jumped off his horse and jerked the smart mouthed boy by the collar, and began to whip him with his quirk. Out comes the boy’s father and a deputy sheriff and want to know what’s going on. The man says he is Pat Garrett and he is on his way to Goliad! Now I don’t know why or what happened, I am sure if it had been me, I would have gotten another whupping when I got home for smarting off to my elder!
I love these stories, and hope you do too. If you know anything about these or if you know others, please call me or come by the Museum and tell me about them. I do love a tall story to tell our visitors, and they never know if I am pulling their leg or not! See ya round town, or in the cemetery.