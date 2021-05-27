Luke 24:36-40 - “As they were talking about these things, Jesus Himself stood among them, and said to them, ‘Peace to you!’ But they were startled and frightened and thought they saw a spirit.
“And He said to them, ‘Why are you troubled, and why do doubts arise in your hearts? See My hands and My feet, that it is I Myself. Touch Me, and see. For a spirit does not have flesh and bones as you see that I have.’ And when He had said this, He showed them His hands and His feet.”
I love how simply Jesus deals with the disciples in this story. He knows that they are in shock. He knows they can’t believe their eyes. And so he doesn’t force them to move any faster than they are able to go. He shows them his scars. He lets them check to see He is really flesh and bone. He gives them time to take it all in.
Jesus meets His disciples where they are, not where He would like them to be. It would have been so easy for Him to say, “I told you all this was going to happen. It’s in the Bible, too. Why is it taking so long for you to get it through your thick skulls?”
But no, Jesus is patient with them. He loves them. And so He gives them all the proof they need before He moves on to the next thing on the agenda—the coming of the Holy Spirit and their mission to the world.
Jesus is patient with us like this, too. He doesn’t give up on us, even when He has every reason to. He knows what we are—and He knows what we will be, too.
Jesus is gentle and patient with us, just as He was with His clueless disciples. And this is no surprise, because He is the One who chose to suffer, die on a cross, and rise again, all to make us His own. If He loved you that much then, He loves you just as much today.