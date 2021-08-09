The demand for me to share with all of my fortunate readers  a few selections of my words of Kat-Wisdom has been purrsistent and meowingful. After pondering on the vast number of very important Kat-Knowledge I could and should share, I narrowed the list down to a few of the most important observations and know that they will be of immense societal benefit!

Here we go:

• Rainy days make people wet and noticeably pretty angry.

• Umbrellas are cheap, but they do work.

• Aquarium water is better than water in a bowl.

• Fish in the aquariums all move to the bottom when Kats are drinking, and I don’t know why.

• People talk way too much, especially those people who don’t have much to say.

• Scratching your claws on a rug is just as satisfying as scratching on anything else.

• Bugs taste bad, but they are irresistible.

• Kat-food out of the little kans tastes better than the chunks of stuff in the bowl thingy.

• Meowing incessantly really stirs people up.

• Birds are krazy.

• Dogs smell.

• Plastic balls with bells inside are more fun to chase than plastic balls without bells.

• Felt mice smell like KatNip, and they don’t run when I come near which is a poor decision on their part.

• Never walk when you can run on a waxed floor.

• Tutoring at the vet’s office ain’t what it is kracked up to be.

• Some people don’t like you on their desk and some do like you on their desk.

• Interrupting Katnap time is a really bad idea.

• Make sure you know what is up there before you jump.

• Make sure you know what is down there before you jump.

• Meowing really loud while reaching under a closed door with your paws is the best.

• Find a non-wet and non-lumpy place on the sand before you go potty. 

• Don’t walk where you just went potty.

• Did I mention dogs smell?

These are just a few of the words of Kat-Wisdom that will make your life safer, more fun and enriching.

Remember that if you are ever in the area, stop in to The Beeville Bee-Picayune so we can meet, but please make sure to not interrupt nap time. 

