The names of Goliad Middle School’s four highest academically ranked eighth-grade students for the 2021-22 school year have been announced.
Lillian Knetl, the daughter of Tim and Jenni Knetl, is ranked first.
When her teachers were asked about her overall performance in school this year, they unanimously made comments on her positive attitude, inquisitive nature and incredible work ethic.
One teacher said, “Lily perseveres through challenges with humbleness, dignity and her generous smile. She is a motivator and portrays words of wisdom. Her thumbprint will forever be left within my classroom and for those she comes across on her future endeavors.”
Knetl is described as being diligent, hard working, kind, positive, willing to lend a helping hand and always smiling.
“Lily is very smart, and her brain will take her places, but more importantly, Lily cares,” a staff member said.
Ava Soliz is ranked second. She is the daughter of Jason and Kim Soliz. When asked about her overall performance in school, Soliz’s teachers said she has a work ethic that is second to none.
They further mentioned that no matter how challenging her course load and extracurricular activities are, she will never give up and settle with mediocrity. It was noted that Ava will always exert enough energy and effort to come up with an exceptional performance.
“She is one of the kindest, brightest and most resilient students I have ever taught,” a teacher said. “I have taught her for three years now, and she has been one of the brightest spots in each and every day.”
Soliz has been a member of the Roaring Tiger Band’s front ensemble for two years, performing on the sidelines at football games.
Ranked third is Jeremiah Nicely. He is the son of Stephen and Kongyan Nicely.
His teachers described him as being an independent learner, a team player, genuine, hard working, confident, polite and a focused student.
It is noted that Nicely also has a creative imagination with sincere mannerisms, is wise beyond his years and has an intense interest in learning new things regularly.
Another outstanding quality attributed to Nicely is responsibility as he always finishes school requirements in a punctual manner. He completes even the most challenging assignments without failure or complaints.
Nicely is a member of the Goliad Middle School Band and intends to be a part of the Roaring Tiger Band next year.
His band directors said he makes being a great trumpet player look easy.
The fourth-highest ranking student is Allison Lyon, the daughter of Morris and Holly Lyon.
When asked to describe Lyon, teachers said she is truly a joy to have in class as she is diligent in her studies and is a genuinely kind-hearted person who truly cares about others.
As a learner, it is further noted that Lyon approaches all challenges head on with grit and determination and takes the initiative with whatever comes her way without hesitation. Her work and study habits are impressive.
One of her teachers remembered that earlier in the year she could tell that giving speeches in class in front of her peers was not ever going to be Lyon’s favorite thing to do, but she listened to the critiques and improved every time.
“Ally is new to Goliad ISD this year, but you would never know it by watching her interact with others. That’s just Ally,” a staff member said.
“She makes friends wherever she goes and has an infectious smile, accompanied by the most inviting personality that anyone in her presence immediately feels welcomed and at ease.”
Information submitted by Brittany Salazar, Goliad Middle School Counselor