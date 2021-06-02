KoC announce scholarship recipients

Jerry Dornak (left) presented the Knights of Columbus scholarships to (from left) Angel Galindo, Madelyn Reitz, Cutler Zamzow, Kolby Janssen and Matthew Kutz at the scholarship event on Thursday, May 13, in the Goliad High School auditorium. (Photo courtesy of Knights of Columbus)

The Knights of Columbus announced the names of its scholarship recipients during the scholarship event on Thursday, May 13, in the Goliad High School auditorium. The presentations were made by Jerry Dornak.  

Receiving the Sandra Rubio Rodriguez scholarships for $500 each were Angel Galindo and Matthew Kutz. Madelyn Reitz and Kolby Janssen were presented the student of members scholarship in the amount of $500 each. The Catholic Senior scholarship for $1000 was  awarded to  Cutler Zamzow.   

The Knights of Columbus appreciate all the support they receive from the community during the annual  barbecue and other fundraisers.

Recommended for you