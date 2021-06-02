KoC announce scholarship recipients

The Knights of Columbus announced the names of its scholarship recipients during the scholarship event on Thursday, May 13, in the Goliad High School auditorium. The presentations were made by Jerry Dornak.
Receiving the Sandra Rubio Rodriguez scholarships for $500 each were Angel Galindo and Matthew Kutz. Madelyn Reitz and Kolby Janssen were presented the student of members scholarship in the amount of $500 each. The Catholic Senior scholarship for $1000 was awarded to Cutler Zamzow.
The Knights of Columbus appreciate all the support they receive from the community during the annual barbecue and other fundraisers.