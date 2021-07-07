As Governor Abbott aims to call the Texas Legislature back into session this summer, Lt. Governor Dan Patrick has appointed State Senator Lois W. Kolkhorst (R-Brenham) to the Senate Committee on Business & Commerce.
The powerful committee has oversight of business, banking, the electric grid, property, finance, alcoholic beverages, and occupational licensing across the State of Texas.
Senator Kolkhorst said she intends to use her new position on the committee to ensure that Texas remains a top state for businesses to thrive and grow. In addition, she will now have direct oversight over the Public Utilities Commission (PUC) and utility market.
“Many Texans froze to death during the February freeze and grid failure and as a member of the Business & Commerce Committee, I will not stop asking questions as to how and why this happened, and what we can do to ensure that our public utility grid is operating openly and honestly,” said Kolkhorst. “We did not get here overnight and we are not going to solve it overnight. Massive system-wide reforms are needed and every option needs to be on the table.”
With her appointment to the Senate Business & Commerce Committee, combined with her current roles on the Natural Resources & Economic Development, and Water, Agriculture & Rural Affairs Committees, Kolkhorst now has a unique hand in overseeing every public utility in the state, including water, electricity, and natural gas.
“While many major utility reforms were passed last session, I am hopeful that the upcoming special session will include more discussion on the grid. The Public Utility Commission is just that- public,” Kolkhorst said. “The PUC should be governed by we the people, and I will do everything in my power to deliver results and get answers as this challenge continues.”
Kolkhorst will continue to serve as Chair of Senate Committee on Health & Human Services and as a member of the Committees on Finance and Transportation.