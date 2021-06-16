Summer enrichment has come to the Goliad community.
On July 15 at 6 p.m., the Goliad County Library and Goliad Center for Texas History 2021 lecture series begins with a meeting at the First United Methodist Church of Goliad, located at 134 W. Pearl St. A time of fellowship and enrichment includes guest speaker Kc Boren, a Texas train engineer discussing his book “Life Around the Railroad.” The event will also include door prizes and a silent book auction.
The lecture series has six other opportunities to gather on a wide variety of topics, going throughout the summer and into the early autumn.
On August 19 at 6 p.m., speaker Ernest Barnes will be discussing his project on the Karankawa Indians at the Goliad County Library, located on the square at 320 S. Commercial St. On Sept. 2 at 12:15 p.m., a “lunch-n-learn” session will be held at the library with speaker Hal Davis. Davis will be discussing artist and author Tom Lea.
Starting at 6 p.m. on Sept. 16, the group will bring in Donaley Brice to discuss “The Meir Expedition- The Black Bean Incident,” followed by a Sept. 30 meeting with Patsy Light. Light will be speaking on “The Legacy of Dionico Rodriguez, Artisans of Trabajo Rustico” beginning at 6 p.m.
In the fall, the lecture series continues with “An Evening in the Cemetery” at Oak Hill Cemetery, located at 123 W. Oak St., beginning at 6 p.m. on Oct. 7. The series concludes on Nov. 4 at 12:15 p.m., with a lunch-n-learn featuring Presidio La Bahia Director Scott McMahon.
“(We are) looking forward to ‘getting back on track’ and seeing you next month,” said Goliad Center Curator Shelley Parks.
For more information on the Goliad Center for Texas History, call 361-645-2291.
•tleffler@mysoutex.com•