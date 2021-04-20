Bound volumes appreciated
Coastal Bend Publishing:
Your donation of the bound Goliad newspapers is a very welcomed addition to our collection! With the addition of your bound volumes, our Goliad newspaper collection is up to date, 1853 – 2020. Though we do not have a full year of papers from 1853-1904, we have random editions and beginning in 1905 have full years.
I sincerely appreciate your thinking about the Goliad County Library’s J .A. White Family Goliad Center for Texas History as a new home for the volumes which will provide important information regarding Goliad and local area history as well as family genealogies for our patrons.
We will always be happy to receive future additions to our collection when offered.
With deepest gratitude,
Shelley Parks, Curator for the J.A. White Family Goliad Center for Texas History
Thank you from GCFA Turkey Divison
Editor:
The Goliad County Fair was a great success this year. All of the turkey exhibitors and their families should be commended for the time and dedication to their 2021 show project. The turkey show was competitive this year and a challenge for our judge. Our judge, Zach Heinshon, is a poultry science graduate student and former member of the National Champion Poultry Science Judging Team at Texas A&M University. He placed the top 5 turkeys, awarded blue ribbons to all exhibitors, and chose junior and senior showmanship exhibitors.
Thank you to Amy Franke Memorial for sponsoring the grand champion buckle, the Manuel Garcia family for the reserve champion buckle, and Capital Farm Credit of Kenedy for the showmanship buckles. Our Goliad show is supported by many neighbors and businesses in our area which can be seen by the buyers of the barn animals and the generous support annually of buyers at the Blue Ribbon Auction.
Most of these turkeys were then donated to a food bank to further help the community. The exhibitors appreciate all of you and everyone in the community that gives their time to make this show possible for all the FFA and 4-H members.
We always welcome new exhibitors to the turkey division, so any 4-H and FFA members interested in raising turkeys for the 2022 Goliad (and any major) Livestock show, please call the extension office for more information. Next year’s turkey order will be placed in August.
Thank you, Kay L. Walker & Tonya Bohl
The Goliad Advance-Guard and Refugio County Press welcome letters to the editor. Anyone wishing to submit a letter for publication may do so, provided that his/her name, address and telephone number is included. It is our longstanding policy not to accept or run unsigned letters. All others, provided they are authenticated, pertinent to the community’s interests, not libelous, not self-promotional in lieu of purchasing legitimate advertising, or overly lengthy, may be run on a space-available basis as determined by the editor. All letters must be no longer than two, double-spaced, typewritten pages (or 500 words) and may be subject to editing. E-mail can be sent to goliadoffice@mysoutex.com.