Thank you from Mission Ridge
Editor:
Mission Ridge Nursing and Rehabilitation would like to thank the following for the generous donations during Nursing Home Week. Nursing Home Week is always a yearly occurrence celebrating the staff who work tirelessly to ensure residents are receiving optimal care through all disciplines. So thank you to the following for allowing us to celebrate or staff: Moore Funeral Home, Tuttle’s, Texas SouthWind Vineyard & Winery, Dairy Queen, Whataburger, Wilkinson Chevrolet and Francis Solis.
Sincerely, Misty Skrobarcek
Area Admission Director
Hospital Week 2021
Editor:
Hospital Week at Cuero Health is certainly different once again this year, but an incredible celebration nonetheless as our staff continues to persevere and provide compassionate care to all we serve. We at Cuero Health continue to respond with innovative solutions in these uncertain times, continuing our drive-thru lab, launching new telehealth services, including tele-endocrinology, adding a robust Cardiopulmonary Rehab program, continuing virtual events and more! Our incredible hospital was recognized by The Chartis Group as a Top 100 Rural & Community Hospital in the U.S.!
What an incredible honor and recognition on a national level shines the light not only on Cuero Regional Hospital, but the incredible communities we so proudly serve.
We are blessed to have sponsors and donations that allow us to celebrate Hospital Week, albeit a bit different. Thanks to them, we have t-shirts for our Cuero Health Heroes (designed by the MedSurg department) and we will have a cook out for the organization, as well as other fun activities. A special thank you to our major sponsors: HHS, City of Cuero, ConoccoPhillips, HEB, Victoria Hospitalist Associates, as well as Prosperity Bank of Cuero, Southwest Medical Associates, Cuero Chamber of Commerce and Cuero Nursing & Rehabilitation. We invite you to view the full list of sponsors on our website and thank them for supporting Cuero Health.
While this pandemic is far from over, every part of Cuero Health is ready to care for you today. We are engrained in the solution, providing thousands of vaccines to the communities we serve, as well as caring for our many patients. Our team is providing state-of-the art care with an emphasis on delivering that care with compassion. We know these times continue to be frightening with so many unknowns, but know this: your local hospital will always be here for you and your family, 24/7. I am blessed to be a part of Cuero Health and thank our team of caregivers for being healthcare heroes every day. Each day they strive to be better and care for our community. I thank our community members for trusting us to care for you! Happy Hospital Week, Cuero Health Heroes. Thanks for the incredible work you do!
Lynn Falcone, CEO of Cuero Health
Memorial Day
Editor:
Memorial Day honors the men and women who died serving in the U.S. Armed Forces. It is a day for Americans to remember and honor the heroes who laid down their lives to preserve our freedoms.
We can all join and pay tribute to those who died during military service with the National Moment of Remembrance, a minute of silence, 3:00 p.m. local time. Further, we can thank and support their surviving loved ones.
This Memorial Day, let’s unite with family and friends and appreciate our freedoms. Let’s reflect on our history, remembering those who gallantly fought and died for each of us. Their courage and sacrifice will always be honored across this great state, nation and in our hearts.
To all our Texas veterans, please know you have our gratitude and unwavering support every day of the year.
Sincerely, Laura Koerner
Texas Veterans Commission Chairwoman and U.S. Navy Veteran
The Goliad Advance-Guard and Refugio County Press welcome letters to the editor. Anyone wishing to submit a letter for publication may do so, provided that his/her name, address and telephone number is included. It is our longstanding policy not to accept or run unsigned letters. All others, provided they are authenticated, pertinent to the community’s interests, not libelous, not self-promotional in lieu of purchasing legitimate advertising, or overly lengthy, may be run on a space-available basis as determined by the editor. All letters must be no longer than two, double-spaced, typewritten pages (or 500 words) and may be subject to editing. E-mail can be sent to goliadoffice@mysoutex.com.