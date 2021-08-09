After being closed for a month, the Goliad County Library is back open, in full swing, with no COVID-19 restrictions in place. Patrons have access to all areas and services of the library, including the computers.
The library re-opened Wednesday, July 21, after having been closed for a month so that repairs, made necessary when a water pump in the kitchen malfunctioned during the mid-February freeze, could be completed.
With an estimated time frame for the repairs to be done of from six to eight weeks, the library closed on June 21. However, the Gerloff Company of San Antonio, was able to get the job done in only four weeks.
They replaced and painted baseboards, replaced sheetrock and insulation in some areas and put down new carpet throughout the building.
The former kitchen has been remodeled and is now being utilized as a work area. The water pump is no longer in use.
When asked what she missed most during the four weeks the library was closed director Claudine Janota said, “Just being able to serve the community.”
She also stated that prior to closing patrons were allowed to check out extra books so they would have sufficient reading material while the library was closed.
She and her staff even called some ‘regulars’ to make sure they knew about the closure so they would have a chance to come stock up.
Janota further stated that in the fall of 2019, the Goliad County Library had received a make-over with new furnishings and shelving. This was made possible through grant funding.
While some library patrons had the chance to see and enjoy the new items before the corona virus pandemic hit, many did not.
The library had to close during the week of spring break due to the pandemic. And when it was able to open again, COVID-19 restrictions limited the areas and services that library patrons could have access to. However, that is now changed and patrons can see the improvements that were made.
Goliad County residents, age 17 or older, who would like to obtain library privileges can do so by bringing their driver’s license showing proof of residency to the library. They will be asked to fill out a short form listing the names of all household members who they want to receive library privileges. Parents can sign up their children who are less than 17 years old.
Library privileges include the use of public access computers and the ability to check out DVDs, books and periodicals. Patrons also have access to audio books in a digital format.
Each person is allowed to check out four books or periodicals for a two week period. Those books that are not on a waiting list may be re-checked two times giving the reader six weeks to complete them.
Movies are limited to two per household with a check out time of three days counting the day of check out.
Winter Texans who visit the Goliad area are allowed temporary library privileges during their stay. They are required to leave a $50 check as a deposit in case books are lost. The check is held at the library for the length of the winter Texan’s stay.
And when they are ready to head back north and their record is clear with the library, they can come pick up their check or request that it be shredded.
Future plans for the library includes the start of its program for three to five year old children on the first Thursday of October.
Also, all lectures of the Goliad County Library and the J. A. White Family Goliad Center for Texas History will be held at the library.
